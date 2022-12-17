Kelty Hearts’ League One match away to Queen of the South ON following pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts will make the trip to Dumfries to take on Queen of the South after the pitch was deemed playable.

Following some extreme weather conditions up and down the country a pitch inspection was held at 10am on Saturday morning.

A number of other matches have already fallen foul of the weather.

Game ON. Following a pitch inspection today's game at home to Kelty Hearts goes ahead. Kick off 3pm > https://t.co/tJjURfEzP8 pic.twitter.com/iMYjTDeFBJ — Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) December 17, 2022

The Maroon Machine have the chance to go level on points with Queens when the game kicks off at 3pm.

The sides have met once already this season, with Kelty running out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from captain Michael Tidser.