Ian Murray opens up on recent talks to extend loans and reveals Raith Rovers hunt for emergency keeper

By Craig Cairns
December 22 2022, 3.32pm
Murray said his side didn't deserve to be 2-0 up. Image: SNS.
Murray said his side didn't deserve to be 2-0 up. Image: SNS.

Raith Rovers will use the next 24 hours to try to bring in cover between the posts.

Jamie MacDonald will be unavailable when Ian Murray’s side take on Morton in the Scottish Championaship on Friday night, leaving Rovers with just one goalkeeper to chose from.

The veteran keeper pulled out in the warm-up ahead of last week’s draw with Arbroath with a shoulder injury he has been carrying.

Robbie Thomson is also out after fracturing his hand.

Twenty-one-year-old Andy McNeil has deputised well but Murray said it would be “silly” to go forward with just one available goalkeeper.

Andy McNeil has started the last two matches. Image: SNS.

“We’re looking into that at the moment,” he said.

“Jamie has obviously been struggling, we tried to get his through for a few games, and he did get through it.

Bottom line

“But from experience, when a player is uncomfortable, it does affect them.

“The bottom line is we can’t carry one goalie – be that for one game, two games, 10 games.

“It would be silly of us.”

Of the loanees at the club, the Rovers manager said the three parent clubs are pleased with how the loans are progressing.

Aberdeen and Crewe Alexandra are “keen” for the loans to continue beyond January while Kilmarnock are “happy” with the experience Kyle Connell is gaining.

The 21-year-old striker has scored twice since he moved to Stark’s Park on loan, putting in match-winning performances versus Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

Connell’s has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.

Left-back Ngwenya is signed to Raith on a season-long loan but, as is now common, there is a ‘break clause’ allowing the option of a recall.

It also gives the player and the loaning club the chance to end the deal.

‘He’s had a great time’

Connell and O’Riordan – who has played every minute since his arrival and described it as the “perfect” loan move – both signed loan deals until January.

It is looking especially likely that the 19-year-old centre-back will extend his stay.

“It’s not 100% or anything,” continued Murray, “but Aberdeen are really happy with Kieran, Kilmarnock have been happy with Kyle and Crewe are very happy with Connor.

“So we’re very hopefully that the ball will be put back in our court. At the moment it’s still in theirs.

“Aberdeen are really keen to extend the loan, so it’s something we’re going to look at.

“I spoke to Crewe on Wednesday, they’re very keen to extend as well.

O’Riordan has played every minute since he arrived.

“We’ll look at that after this weekend and give Connor a couple of days back down south with his family.

“But he’s had a great time, I had a good chat with him about it.

“All signs are positive, but who knows.”

