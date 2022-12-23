Arbroath verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side crash to heavy home defeat to Queen’s Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath crashed to another heavy home defeat Queen’s Park striker Simon Murray came back to haunt his old side.

Murray netted one and was instrumental in ripping apart Arbroath with a Grant Savoury double and Dominic Thomas helping the visitors to a 4-1 win.

Key moments: Arbroath v Queen’s Park

Arbroath played into a swirling headwind in the opening period but initially handled the conditions well.

Bobby Linn was getting a lot of joy on the left flank and he came close to giving them a 13th minute lead.

Michael McKenna’s cute dummy sent Linn clear and he curled a 15 yard effort inches over the top.

The visitors took the lead on 43 minutes as Thomas fired in a low deflected effort.

And they made it two before the break with a classic counter-attack.

Former Gayfield star Murray blocked an Arbroath cross before racing the full length of the pitch to collect a Lee Kilday pass and curl beyond Cammy Gill.

Arbroath lost two more quick goals with Savoury getting both.

His first effort was deflected past Gill before he pounced on a rebounded Simon Murray effort to make it 4-0.

Daniel Fosu netted late on for Arbroath but it was scant consolation.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell went into this one determined to inspire his side to their first three points in the Championship since a 1-0 win over Hamilton in October.

Lichties had drawn four out of their last five league matches ahead of this one.

But wins are becoming more critical with every passing week and an ever-increasing injury list isn’t helping matters.

Arbroath had just four outfield players on the bench.

Dylan Tait joined Scott Allan, Deri Corfe and Keaghan Jacobs on the treatment table.

Regular keeper Derek Gaston also started on the bench, alongside Scott Stewart who has just returned after being out for three months with a foot injury .

Campbell was forced to bring Stewart on a lot earlier than anticipated after an injury curtailed David Gold’s evening.

There’s no doubt that Arbroath’s threadbare squad is causing them real issues.

Next month will be huge for Campbell.

There is a lack of a goal threat, something they are actively seeking to address in January.

And they were caught out, all too often, on the counter.

Man in the middle

Referee Duncan Williams had one key decision to make as Hilson collided with Queen’s Park keeper Callum Ferrie, with the official correctly booking the Arbroath striker.

Arbroath player ratings v Queen’s Park

Arbroath: Gill 6; Oakley 6, Hamilton 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Gold 5 (Stewart 40, 7), Bitsindou 6, Hoti 5 (Fosu 60, 4), McKenna 6, Hilson 6, Linn 7 (Shanks 60, 4). Subs not used: Gatson, Stewart, Isiaka. Booked: Hilson.

Referee: Duncan Williams

Arbroath star man

Bobby Linn ran his heart out for Arbroath and was his side’s biggest goal threat until he was hooked on the hour mark.