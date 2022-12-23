Dick Campbell vows to address ’embarrassing’ lack of firepower at Arbroath after another heavy home defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has vowed to move quickly in the January transfer window to address his side’s ’embarrassing’ lack of firepower.

Campbell refused to mince his words as his Lichties side, uncharacteristically, fell to their second successive heavy home defeat.

That leaves them stuck in second bottom as the Championship’s lowest scorers – with just 13 goals in 19 games.

But with the transfer window due to open at the start of next month, Lichties boss Campbell hopes to bolster his attack.

“The supporters aren’t stupid,” said Campbell.

“The lack of firepower in our team is embarrassing and that is becoming increasingly evident.

“I’m angry but the players have got to be angry too. They should want more out of the game.

“When you get beat 4-1 at home you have to take it on the chin.

“We are now into the transfer window and I’ll take it from there. I need to change it and I need to change it quickly.”

Campbell is also determined to turn things around in one of the toughest spells in his six year reign at Lichties.

The experienced coach has had almost unspoiled success since taking on the role in 2016 but faces a Championship survival scrap with Hamilton and Cove Rangers.

He added: “I’ve done this for 33 years and it’s not all a gravy train. I’ve had more pats on the back than anyone else.

“You drive yourself on. You lie in your bed at night wondering what the best team selections are to make.

Dick Campbell: Arbroath fans don’t pick the team

“The biggest power any manager has is the power of selection.

“I could mention three or four players now that the fans love.

“But the fans don’t pick the team. The fans pick the team at 4.45, I’ve got to pick the team before 3.

“Sometimes at 3.10pm on a Saturday, I realise I’ve got it wrong.

“I’m very impressed with Queen’s Park but I’m absolutely disgusted with our performance.

“I’ll do what I always do and get my sleeves up and work.

“To everyone who came out on a night like this, thank you. I’m sorry I’ve wasted your Christmas a bit but we will be back stronger.”