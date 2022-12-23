4 talking points from Raith Rovers v Morton as Tom Lang scores on return to starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Tom Lang marked his comeback to the Raith Rovers starting XI with the opening goal.

The home side’s lead was doubled by Aidan Connolly, his 13th goal of the season.

Morton dominated the early stages in the constant rain before Raith’s strikes and were level by half-time through goals from Robbie Crawford and Robbie Muirhead, in a frantic first half.

Rovers have now gone five Scottish Championship matches without a win and go into the Christmas break sitting sixth in the Scottish Championship.

Courier Sport looks at some of the main talking points from the 2-2 draw at Stark’s Park.

Tom Lang returns

Last week Ian Murray said Tom Lang is now “100%” and he made his first start since February.

He marked his return with a first-half goal, though minutes before that he had the ball in the net.

All it earned him was a booking for handball after referee Matthew MacDermid consulted his linesman.

Lewis Vaughan, Ethan Ross and Ryan Nolan all missed out, leaving Rovers with just five subs.

No sub keeper

What was lacking on the bench was a substitute goalkeeper.

With Jamie MacDonald and Robbie Thomson out injured it left only 21-year-old Andy McNeil available for selection.

Murray revealed earlier in the week that the search for an emergency loan was under way.

McNeil diden’t look too clever for the opener, but his manager did warn about the risks of a young goalkeeper being thrown in at the deep end.

Set-pieces problem reprise

Morton’s strength at set-plays possibly explains Murray’s decision to include another tall player in Tom Lang.

It was still Rovers’ downfall as almost as soon as they’d gone 2-0 up they conceded from a corner.

Efe Ambrose then missed a great opportunity with a free header at the back post before Muirhead equalised just before half-time – both chances came from corners.

Goals conceded via these means continues to be a real issue for Rovers.

Missed chances and late rally

Rovers had a glorious chance to restore their two-goal lead when Jamie Gullan did well on the right before cutting it back for Kieran Ngwenya.

The Aberdeen loanee made a poor connection with his weaker foot and the miss would come back to bite them.

Ambrose also missed a good chance at the other end at 2-1 before Muirhead’s equaliser – unsurprisingly both chances came from corners.

Morton looked the most likely to score for much of the second half before Raith turned up the pressure late on.

Dylan Easton and Kyle Connell were brought off the bench and eventually Rovers created their chance when Connolly fired low towards goal but keeper Brian Schwake was equal to it.

Brad Spencer then had an effort from outside the box but the goalie saw it all the way.