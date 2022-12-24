James McPake praises ‘character’ of Dunfermline after triple-sub inspires Pars comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James McPake praises ‘character’ of Dunfermline after triple-sub inspires Pars comeback

By Craig Cairns
December 24 2022, 5.40pm Updated: December 25 2022, 11.21am
James McPake celebrates the win over Kelty. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake celebrates the win over Kelty. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was delighted with how his side responded to going a goal down at New Central Park.

The Pars struggled at times at New Central Park and were 1-0 down to a second-half Alfredo Agyeman strike before they kicked into gear.

Lewis McCann, making his return from injury had been brought on just before the goal and his manager responded by gutting his bench.

Nikolay Todorov, Chris Hamilton and Kyle Macdonald all came on and all played a part in the comeback.

Tam O’Ware scored an own goal for the equaliser before McCann’s late header gave the Pars a 2-1 win.

Substitute Lewis McCann won the game for the Pars. Image: SNS.

Character

“You don’t go on the run that you are on without character,” said McPake. “They showed that.

“They have been down in games, they have been up in games and pegged back and still managed to react in them.

“There is plenty of character, spirit, commitment, whatever, in abundance in that dressing room.

“You need it in any dressing room and in our position at the minute we need that, it shone through.”

The Pars manager conceded that it wasn’t his side’s best performance of the season.

Though those wins when below par performance-wise could be vital for any title run-in.

“In the end you get three points at a very tough place to come,” added McPake.

“In the first half of the season we have lost one game.”

Super subs

The match was won due to the superior quality of the Dunfermline bench.

John Potter tried to stem the flow of attacks by bringing on Dougie Hill and moving to a back three but Dunfermline’s quality came through in the end.

“The subs made a huge impact and I’m delighted for Lewis,” added the Pars boss.

“He has been great and he was excellent through the week.

McPake was pleased with the character of his side. Image: SNS.

“You hear the subs on the bench willing their team-mates on before they came on – that’s team spirit, that’s teamwork that’s whatever you want to call it, but it is working.

“First half was what we kind of expected. It wasn’t a great game – from both teams, I would say.

“They are now a group of players in there that whoever plays, we know can win a game.

“We also know that the ones that coming on can come on if needed to affect the game. That is pleasing.”

