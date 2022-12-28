Andrew Steeves set for Montrose testimonial after agreeing new deal until 2025

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Steeves will join a queue of Montrose stars who will celebrate testimonials in the next few years after agreeing a new deal until 2025.

The talented defender, 28, has been rewarded with a two-year extension after surpassing the 300-game mark for the Links Park men.

After prolonging his stay a further two-and-a-half years. Steeves will be rewarded with a benefit game for ten years’ service.

That will see him follow Terry Masson, Paul Watson and Graham Webster in earning a testimonial as Montrose continue to stay loyal to their experienced stars.

Steeves, a coach at Dundee United, has also been tipped to become a future captain.

“We are delighted to have secured Andy’s services for a further two years,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He is a model professional, who will remain a constant in the side for many years. He will undoubtedly become team captain in due course.”

Andrew Steeves rewarded for ‘incredible consistency’

Montrose chairman John Crawford said: “For any player to reach 300 games for one club in the modern game is very rare.

“But for Andy to do it and potentially have a number of years still ahead of him to accumulate many more, speaks volumes for his ability and incredible consistency.

“Separately, the club has agreed to apply to the SFA for approval of a testimonial match. That will recognise Andy’s long service in season 2024/25.

“A testimonial committee will, we understand, be formed in due course.”

Montrose have built their success on solid foundations and recently handed a new deal to veteran Sean Dillon.

Ex-Dundee United star Dillon has outlined how the Links Park players are staying loyal to the club because of how well they are being treated by the directors and staff.