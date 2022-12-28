Michael Tidser ‘constantly learning’ and identifies missing ingredient in Kelty Hearts’ season so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Tidser ‘constantly learning’ and identifies missing ingredient in Kelty Hearts’ season so far

By Craig Cairns
December 28 2022, 11.57am
Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts captain Michael Tidser. Image: SNS.

Skipper Michael Tidser, at 32 years old, is one of the more experienced members of the Kelty Hearts squad.

Sometimes he’ll still gets the odd footballing lesson, what counts is learning from them.

The midfielder has played for eight clubs in three different countries since leaving Celtic as a youth in 2009.

Since he signed for Kelty in 2020 it has been mostly an upward trajectory – until this season.

Michael Tidser celebrates promotion to the SPFL with Kelty. Image: SNS.

The Maroon Machine have been dealt a few harsh lessons, especially at the start of the campaign, but they have grown into it.

They also have an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final to look forward to, showing the club is “moving in the right direction”.

Learning lessons

“You learn every week in football. You’re constantly learning,” said Tidser.

Using the recent 2-1 defeat to Dunfermline on Christmas Eve as an example, the Kelty captain added that his side “showed a bit of immaturity”.

He included himself in the criticism.

The Pars controlled the early stages, with Kane Ritchie-Hosler unexpectedly lining up in a deeper central-midfield role.

But from later on in the half, until they took the lead on the hour, Kelty controlled the match before succumbing to Dunfermline’s superiority from the bench.

“First half, their system was causing me a little bit of an issue, but we dealt with it,” said Tidser.

Tidser (right) said it took a while to get to grips with Dunfermline’s shape. Image: Craig Brown.

“You deal with it on the park, you deal with it at half-time.”

Finding consistency

John Potter’s side will have the opportunity to test themselves on Hogmanay when they face Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill.

The fixture was initially scheduled for January 2 but was brought forward at the request of the clubs.

The Wasps sit two places above Kelty in sixth, five points ahead having played one game fewer.

“It’s a tough league,” added Tidser. “It’s just if you can find that consistency, really find it and keep pushing – and try to go in the right direction.

Tidser will lead his side into the quarter-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

“Every time we’re getting that wee bit closer and have a wee setback.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, try to pick up points and see where it takes us.”

