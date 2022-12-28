Michael Tidser ‘constantly learning’ and identifies missing ingredient in Kelty Hearts’ season so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skipper Michael Tidser, at 32 years old, is one of the more experienced members of the Kelty Hearts squad.

Sometimes he’ll still gets the odd footballing lesson, what counts is learning from them.

The midfielder has played for eight clubs in three different countries since leaving Celtic as a youth in 2009.

Since he signed for Kelty in 2020 it has been mostly an upward trajectory – until this season.

The Maroon Machine have been dealt a few harsh lessons, especially at the start of the campaign, but they have grown into it.

They also have an SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final to look forward to, showing the club is “moving in the right direction”.

Learning lessons

“You learn every week in football. You’re constantly learning,” said Tidser.

Using the recent 2-1 defeat to Dunfermline on Christmas Eve as an example, the Kelty captain added that his side “showed a bit of immaturity”.

He included himself in the criticism.

The Pars controlled the early stages, with Kane Ritchie-Hosler unexpectedly lining up in a deeper central-midfield role.

But from later on in the half, until they took the lead on the hour, Kelty controlled the match before succumbing to Dunfermline’s superiority from the bench.

“First half, their system was causing me a little bit of an issue, but we dealt with it,” said Tidser.

“You deal with it on the park, you deal with it at half-time.”

Finding consistency

John Potter’s side will have the opportunity to test themselves on Hogmanay when they face Alloa Athletic at the Indodrill.

The fixture was initially scheduled for January 2 but was brought forward at the request of the clubs.

The Wasps sit two places above Kelty in sixth, five points ahead having played one game fewer.

“It’s a tough league,” added Tidser. “It’s just if you can find that consistency, really find it and keep pushing – and try to go in the right direction.

“Every time we’re getting that wee bit closer and have a wee setback.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, try to pick up points and see where it takes us.”