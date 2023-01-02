Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A boiler failure on Hogmanay has been identified as the reason behind the postponement of the League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk.

The match was due to be played on Monday afternoon but was called off after a noon pitch inspection.

The playing surface is frozen and the fixture will be played at a later date.

A boiler connected to the undersoil heating system failed on December 31 and the club was unable to fix it.

The Pars said that the system had been tested “numerous times” in December.

Club staff tried to get the pitch in a playable condition for Monday afternoon, regardless, but the match was called off after an SPFL pitch inspection.

A statement on Dunfermline’s official website said: “Everyone at Dunfermline Athletic was hugely disappointed with today’s postponement due to a frozen pitch ahead of what was one of the most anticipated games in Scotland this afternoon.

“Ahead of the fixture our undersoil heating was tested numerous times during December; however, following a failure within the boiler of the undersoil heating system on the morning of December 31 it proved unable to fix.

“Despite the best efforts of the ground staff this morning the pitch failed a 12 noon inspection.

“The club would like to apologise to all supporters for any inconvenience caused and will communicate the rearranged fixture details in due course.”

A huge crowd was expected for the hotly anticipated clash after big crowds at the two previous meetings between the sides.

Dunfermline are top of League One with Falkirk seven points behind in third.

Second-place Edinburgh have the chance to close the gap on the Pars to one point by winning at Airdrieonians.