Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer – with trio set to depart Gayfield

Arbroath have finally completed the signing of talented winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni after overcoming a red-tape wrangle.

The Gayfield side, who announced the double signings of Sean Adarkwa and Joao Balde earlier on Monday, have signed former Newcastle United star Yasin.

Yasin was set to arrive in October until Arbroath were denied international clearance.

Fifa rules prevent registered amateur players from moving cross-border outwith the transfer window.

But with the window now open, Yasin has finally made his switch and could be in contention to face Dundee on Monday.

El-Mhanni will join Ardwaka and Balde at Gayfield.

And they hope he will bring some attacking flair to Arbroath, having been on the radar of several top clubs as a youngster.

After trials with several English Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Yasin signed for Newcastle in 2016.

He made his first-team debut in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Birmingham City in January 2017.

He left Newcastle in 2018 and has played for Scunthorpe United, Chesham United and Harrow Borough.

Yasin also had a summer trial at Championship club Reading.

“Yasin is an exciting player,” said Campbell. “He’s quick and he’ll take players on.

“I think our fans will enjoy watching him on the ball.

“We wanted him here before but red tape held the move up. I’ll be delighted to see him pull on an Arbroath jersey.”

Trio set for Arbroath exit door

With three players coming in, there will be a number of departures at Arbroath.

Daniel Fosu has left Lichties to join League One side Peterhead and will be followed by Deri Corfe and Kareem Isiaka.

There could be further moves in the coming weeks as Arbroath enhance their options for a Championship survival bid.