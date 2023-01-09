Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in ‘very quiet’ transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in ‘very quiet’ transfer market

By Craig Cairns
January 9 2023, 9.57am Updated: January 9 2023, 11.57am
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray said most of the available deals are loans. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray has described the current transfer market as “dead” as he looks to add to his squad.

The Raith Rovers manager will sit down with striker Kyle Connell this week when his Stark’s Park loan deal expires.

Connell’s parent club, Kilmarnock, have said they will not be renewing his Rugby Park contract, which also expires this month.

It is at the other end of the park that Murray has identified as the priority, though.

Connell has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.

“We’ll need to sit down and have a look and see what there is,” Murray told Courier Sport.

‘Not a lot of permanents’

“Perhaps we’ll need to strengthen some positions – if you look at our back line, we’re very depleted at the moment, in terms of depth.

“It’s actually been really quiet, it’s been really dead in the market. There’s not a lot, at all, going about.

“We’re not really any further forward at the moment.

“There are things going about but they are all really loans going about at the moment.

“There are not a lot of permanents going about.”

Some teams, including Rovers, experienced a difficult summer transfer window and with a recent and unprecedented winter World Cup we are in unknown territory with this one.

Murray remains relaxed and on Friday his depleted side showed it still has what it takes to go toe to toe with the league favourites.

As “tremendously proud” as he was, no end of injury issues and a quick turnaround in fixtures means reinforcements are required.

The problem with loans

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about it but I’m not expecting mass amounts of movement from anybody,” added Murray.

“We’re all getting offered the same players, and they’re all loan deals.

“Loan deals are difficult, you tend to – unless it’s something really good – they’re all pretty inexperienced.

“It’s hard to add to your squad when it’s only inexperience – especially at this stage of the season.

Murray is preparing his side for the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.

“If something comes up and it’s something we really like then we’ll definitely try and do it.”

Rovers have two away trips this week. First up is Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final at Ochilview on Wednesday night.

Then, on Saturday, it’s back to league duty as Rovers travel to Cove to take a side that lost 6-0 at home to Queen’s on Paul Hartley’s first match back in charge of the Aberdeen club.

