Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray identifies key area to be strengthened in ‘very quiet’ transfer market

Ian Murray has described the current transfer market as “dead” as he looks to add to his squad.

The Raith Rovers manager will sit down with striker Kyle Connell this week when his Stark’s Park loan deal expires.

Connell’s parent club, Kilmarnock, have said they will not be renewing his Rugby Park contract, which also expires this month.

It is at the other end of the park that Murray has identified as the priority, though.

“We’ll need to sit down and have a look and see what there is,” Murray told Courier Sport.

‘Not a lot of permanents’

“Perhaps we’ll need to strengthen some positions – if you look at our back line, we’re very depleted at the moment, in terms of depth.

“It’s actually been really quiet, it’s been really dead in the market. There’s not a lot, at all, going about.

“We’re not really any further forward at the moment.

“There are things going about but they are all really loans going about at the moment.

“There are not a lot of permanents going about.”

Some teams, including Rovers, experienced a difficult summer transfer window and with a recent and unprecedented winter World Cup we are in unknown territory with this one.

Murray remains relaxed and on Friday his depleted side showed it still has what it takes to go toe to toe with the league favourites.

As “tremendously proud” as he was, no end of injury issues and a quick turnaround in fixtures means reinforcements are required.

The problem with loans

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried about it but I’m not expecting mass amounts of movement from anybody,” added Murray.

“We’re all getting offered the same players, and they’re all loan deals.

“Loan deals are difficult, you tend to – unless it’s something really good – they’re all pretty inexperienced.

“It’s hard to add to your squad when it’s only inexperience – especially at this stage of the season.

“If something comes up and it’s something we really like then we’ll definitely try and do it.”

Rovers have two away trips this week. First up is Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final at Ochilview on Wednesday night.

Then, on Saturday, it’s back to league duty as Rovers travel to Cove to take a side that lost 6-0 at home to Queen’s on Paul Hartley’s first match back in charge of the Aberdeen club.