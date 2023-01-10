Arbroath TV host goes viral with ‘jeezy peeps’ commentary – hours after mice infestation almost made him miss game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath FC TV presenter who has gone viral on the internet for his unique commentary was dealing with a mice infestation hours before his latest magical microphone moment.

Scott Strachan’s off-the-cuff ‘jeezy peeps’ remark, at a mishit Arbroath free-kick in the weekend defeat to Inverness, has been viewed ONE MILLION TIMES on Twitter.

The quip to describe Yasin Ben El-Mhanni’s effort has also been shared by ex-Celtic star and top media pundit Chris Sutton.

It’s the latest in a list of viral social media posts celebrating quirky Arbroath commentary.

Strachan has vowed to ‘keep it real’ behind the mic but isn’t always able to prepare as much as he’d like.

A pest control technician, Strachan was close to missing the game as he dealt with a mice infestation in Edinburgh.

“I’m normally well-prepared for the commentary,” said Strachan, who works for Graham Pest Control.

“I’m keen to progress further so I’m always striving to improve.

“I had a Specsavers appointment on Saturday morning and planned to get some notes together before the game.

“But I was on call and was called out to a job in Edinburgh.

“I was dealing with a mice infestation in the Grassmarket and told Arbroath I could be late at 1.20pm.

“I got there just before kick-off but didn’t have time to get some facts down on paper.”

Arbroath FC TV ‘one-liners’

Strachan and his fellow Arbroath FC commentator Allen ‘Fermer’ Innes are both keen to be natural behind the microphone.

Strachan previously appeared on Radio 1 after finding fame with his comments on the ‘five Hamiltons’ in a Championship clash between Arbroath and Hamilton Accies.

Chris Hamilton, Colin Hamilton and Jack Hamilton faced a Hamilton side that included Jamie Hamilton.

And with off-the-wall one-liners such as ‘beans on toast’ to describe a shot hitting the post, Strachan is standing out from the rest of Scottish football comms.

He added: “I used the phrase ‘jeezy peeps’ as a polite way to describe the outcome of Yasin’s free-kick.

“I saw him line up the free-kick, the big men going into the box and thought it would lead to something.

“He has been brilliant for us so far but his free-kick went off target and headed towards the old Peppo’s fish and chip shop.

“I described it exactly how I would if I was standing on the terrace.

“I want to keep it real and I’ve had a opposition fans saying they like it because I’m just a punter.

“I don’t have Twitter and had no idea my commentary was getting traction until my friend sent me a WhatsApp.

“My phone has been going mental. It’s incredible to think one million people have seen it.

“I love doing the commentary. I’m very happy in my job but it would be nice to do even more of it.”