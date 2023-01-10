Ian Murray ‘down to the bare bones’ as Raith Rovers left with just 12 fit outfield players for SPFL Trust Trophy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray will be without yet more of his Raith Rovers players for their SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final versus Queen’s Park.

The Raith Rovers manager has had endless injury issues to deal with this season and he with be without another FOUR for Wednesday’s trip to Ochilview for various reasons.

Ross Millen and Brad Spencer have picked up “little knocks” and will not be risked as Rovers break from Scottish Championship duty.

It will also be another opportunity to rest Jamie MacDonald, who has been playing through a shoulder injury recently.

Greig Young, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Elgin City, is cup-tied.

Sam Stanton and Kieran Ngwenya are still out injured, as are Ethan Ross, Ross Matthews and Robbie Thomson.

A different challenge

Queen’s Park have won the previous two meetings between the sides in the league this season but Murray expects this one to be different.

And despite a limited squad to choose from, Rovers – who are the holders – have their sights on progressing to the semi-final.

“I think it’s going to be quite different,” said Murray.

“In terms of being competitive, it’ll be the same, but I think teams will make pretty big changes, I imagine, on Wednesday night, but with both teams trying to win the game.

“I think it’s a game that comes at a better time for them – they’re top of the league and flying high – and they’ve got quite a big squad.

“We’re kind of thin on the ground just now in terms of squad depth and numbers.

“We know it’s going to be difficult, but we also know that if we play well we can win the game.

“A bit of both because we are down to the bare bones, we’re down to only 12 fit outfielders.

“So we won’t have much room for manoeuvre, but we have to get on with it and we go there to win the game.”

MacDonald fitness update

Wednesday’s opposition sit top of the Scottish Championship and on a run of eight consecutive wins in all competitions – scoring three or more in five of those.

It was no surprise when Owen Coyle was awarded manager of the month for December, with attacking midfielder Grant Savoury picking up the player award.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper Andy McNeil will be the man tasked with keeping out the team that scored five at Stark’s Park in November.

He deputised well for MacDonald whose man-of-the-match performance versus Dundee on Friday helped take a well-earned point.

He was visibly in pain after one save but Murray said he has improved massively on his condition from a few weeks back.

“He’s actually in far better shape than two or three weeks ago,” added Murray.

“He’s doing great for us, playing through the pain barrier, making good saves.

“He’s still the Jamie MacDonald we expect to have in goals.”