EXCLUSIVE: Mike Dellios aims fresh blast at Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald over stalled Stark’s Park investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Mike Dellios aims fresh blast at Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald over stalled Stark’s Park investment

By Craig Cairns
January 13 2023, 3.20pm Updated: January 13 2023, 4.53pm
Mike Dellios (left) and Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald. Images: Mike Dellios/SNS
Mike Dellios (left) and Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald. Images: Mike Dellios/SNS

The war of words over a stalled investment bid at Raith Rovers has escalated further, with Swiss businessman Mike Dellios aiming a fresh blast at club chairman Steven MacDonald.

Dellios has been acting as an advisor to Silverbear Capital, the Hong Kong-based investment firm recently credited with an interest in the club.

The Swiss national has been accused of “unprofessional” conduct by Rovers chief MacDonald, who has declared any proposed deal between the club and Silverbear “dead in the water”.

But Dellios, who came into contact with the club when his EVRO Football Pro academy business – which has no links to Silverbear – was providing them with players on trial, has accused MacDonald of “distortion of facts” as well as blocking proposed player transfers into the club.

Mike Dellios with legendary Italian coach Giovanni Trapattoni. Image: Mike Dellios

In an emailed statement sent to Courier Sport, he claimed the Raith chairman had failed: “To provide data for the due diligence, to set up a Zoom call with [Rovers owner] John Sim [and] to arrange a proposed meeting in Thailand with John Sim to speed things up.”

He also insisted proposed deals for trialists provided by his EVRO academy had nothing to do with Silverbear’s interest – and had been stonewalled by MacDonald.

Dellios wrote: “Players were asked by [Raith manager] Ian Murray to go for trials on the 22nd September 2022 as he was in desperate need of players.

“46 days later chairman Steven MacDonald disclosed the financial difficulties and the need of an investor.

“Further 13 days onwards, the first formal contact to Silverbear Capital was established and it was agreed to have a look at the club.

“This timeline proves that the players had absolutely nothing to do with Silverbear Capital.

Mike Dellios with Chelsea legend John Terry. Image: Mike Dellios

“Both players, who played four [bounce] games for Rovers (also v Hibs), had offers to sign with other clubs during the January window, but decided to go with Raith Rovers, cause of their promises and style of play.

“Furthermore a Swiss ex-youth international from LASK (Austrian top tier) was invited by Ian Murray, [so] James Carlin [scout] and [Scottish Football Hall of Fame member] Gordon Smith arranged a possible loan with Manchester City (one of the top clubs in the world) for Raith Rovers.

“Both deals were blocked by Steven MacDonald, chairman of Raith Rovers, despite the fact that Raith asked for it.”

Dellios added: “During the last two meetings, in the presence of chairman Steven MacDonald, John Sim, James Carlin, Gordon Smith and Mike Dellios, it was established that such business practices are unacceptable and the talks could only resume [if] there would be an imminent change of management.”

Steven MacDonald, when approached for comment on Dellios’ statement, said: “As far as I am concerned, I am done talking about Mr Dellios.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Football

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…
Chalmers is heading for the exit door. Image: SNS
Logan Chalmers recalled by Dundee United amid talks over England switch
Dundee's clash with Partick Thistle has been postponed with rain rendering Dens Park unplayable. Image: SNS
Dundee's Championship clash with Partick Thistle postponed over waterlogged pitch

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
A COTAG 4x4 heads into the snowy wilderness.
We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue trapped drivers in Scotland's…
Gayle joins Alastair Derrick's Ferry Tour. Picture by Kenny Smith
Heritage: Exploring the hidden gems of Broughty Ferry - including a 'secret' graveyard
The Genesis G70 is a stylish estate car. Image: Genesis
Road Test: Genesis G70 Shooting Brake a stylish executive estate
The Family Pile on ITV1 and ITVX. Image: Hat Trick Productions.
Paul Whitelaw: New sitcom The Family Pile and medical drama Maternal please this week
The thief targeted cars parked at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife teenager who stole catalytic converters told to pay £5,000 compensation
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Author Corrina Campbell tweetpitch success Picture shows; Corrina Campbell. Highlands. Supplied by MuckleMedia Date; Unknown
TweetPitch 2023 tips: Scottish children's author Corrina Campbell on how one Tweet changed her…

Editor's Picks