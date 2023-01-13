EXCLUSIVE: Mike Dellios aims fresh blast at Raith Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald over stalled Stark’s Park investment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The war of words over a stalled investment bid at Raith Rovers has escalated further, with Swiss businessman Mike Dellios aiming a fresh blast at club chairman Steven MacDonald.

Dellios has been acting as an advisor to Silverbear Capital, the Hong Kong-based investment firm recently credited with an interest in the club.

The Swiss national has been accused of “unprofessional” conduct by Rovers chief MacDonald, who has declared any proposed deal between the club and Silverbear “dead in the water”.

But Dellios, who came into contact with the club when his EVRO Football Pro academy business – which has no links to Silverbear – was providing them with players on trial, has accused MacDonald of “distortion of facts” as well as blocking proposed player transfers into the club.

In an emailed statement sent to Courier Sport, he claimed the Raith chairman had failed: “To provide data for the due diligence, to set up a Zoom call with [Rovers owner] John Sim [and] to arrange a proposed meeting in Thailand with John Sim to speed things up.”

He also insisted proposed deals for trialists provided by his EVRO academy had nothing to do with Silverbear’s interest – and had been stonewalled by MacDonald.

Dellios wrote: “Players were asked by [Raith manager] Ian Murray to go for trials on the 22nd September 2022 as he was in desperate need of players.

“46 days later chairman Steven MacDonald disclosed the financial difficulties and the need of an investor.

“Further 13 days onwards, the first formal contact to Silverbear Capital was established and it was agreed to have a look at the club.

“This timeline proves that the players had absolutely nothing to do with Silverbear Capital.

“Both players, who played four [bounce] games for Rovers (also v Hibs), had offers to sign with other clubs during the January window, but decided to go with Raith Rovers, cause of their promises and style of play.

“Furthermore a Swiss ex-youth international from LASK (Austrian top tier) was invited by Ian Murray, [so] James Carlin [scout] and [Scottish Football Hall of Fame member] Gordon Smith arranged a possible loan with Manchester City (one of the top clubs in the world) for Raith Rovers.

“Both deals were blocked by Steven MacDonald, chairman of Raith Rovers, despite the fact that Raith asked for it.”

Dellios added: “During the last two meetings, in the presence of chairman Steven MacDonald, John Sim, James Carlin, Gordon Smith and Mike Dellios, it was established that such business practices are unacceptable and the talks could only resume [if] there would be an imminent change of management.”

Steven MacDonald, when approached for comment on Dellios’ statement, said: “As far as I am concerned, I am done talking about Mr Dellios.”