Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run riot

By Craig Cairns
January 14 2023, 4.59pm Updated: January 14 2023, 5.12pm
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline are sitting in an even more comfortable position at the top of League One after a thumping 4-0 victory over bottom side Peterhead at East End Park.

First-half goals from Craig Wighton and Matty Todd sent the Pars on their way to the three points.

Josh Edwards added a third after half-time and second-half sub Robbie Mahon scored his first for the club since his loan move from Motherwell

Though there seemed to be a little confusion about the scorer of the final goal, with the returning Kevin O’Hara, also a second-half change, claiming it.

Dunfermline’s front three was tremendous throughout, linking well and creating plenty of chances.

If anything they should have had a few more, with Wighton and Todd both missing great opportunities to get their second.

With Edinburgh losing at Alloa, James McPake’s side are now seven points clear at the top of League One.

Dunfermline boss James McPake. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport rounds up the action from East End Park.

Key moments

Whether it was patience or sluggishness it was a slightly flat start to the game.

The Pars had more than their fair share of the ball but didn’t create much in the opening stages.

A wonderful move – one of three or four in the first half – opening the scoring but there were a few stray passes here and there as well.

The home side never looked in danger though against a Peterhead side without a goal in six going into this.

Jack Wilkie forced a decent save out of Deniz Mehmet midway through the second half, but it was the closest they came to troubling the Pars.

If anything Wighton and Todd should have both scored again – they each passed up golden opportunities to add to their earlier goals.

Wighton passed up a great opportunity for his second. Image: SNS.

The third eventually came through Edwards, who had been threatening the Peterhead goal for most of the half up to that point.

Mahon came off the bench at left-wingback and added the fourth.

Player ratings

Dunfermline (3-4-2-1): Mehmet 8; Fisher 8, Benedictus 9, Comrie 8; Macdonald 8, Hamilton 8, Chalmers 8 (Mahon 8), Edwards 9 (Todorov 7); Mochrie 9 (Ritchie-Hosler 7), Todd 9 (O’Hara 7); Wighton 9 (McCann 7). Subs not used: Little, Breen, Fenton, Young.

Star man

Chris Mochrie was substituted in his quietest game of the season versus Kelty Hearts on Christmas Eve and started from the bench for the subsequent win over Edinburgh.

He was the only change to the side as he replaced Lewis McCann.

Mochrie was back to his best, playing a delightful pass into the path of Wighton for the opener, his fifth goal in the last six matches.

Before that he showed excellent skill to start the move of the match and did similarly to set up Todd for a second-half chance he should have buried.

Manager under the microscope

As has become expected now, McPake switched it up, though it was just the one change for this one.

Wighton moved back up front with Mochrie coming in as one of two No 10s.

After the third goal McPake made a triple-substitution, withdrawing his excellent front three, and another two changes soon followed – with the manager likely keeping an eye on Dundee on Tuesday.

Man in the middle

Graeme Leslie gave Matty Todd a yellow card for diving, which seemed harsh at the time.

While it wasn’t a penalty, there was contact made when the players came together and it certainly didn’t look like simulation.

Other than that it was a quiet afternoon for the officials.

