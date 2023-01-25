Montrose set to deal in ‘technically outstanding’ keeper Ross Matthews as St Johnstone recall Ross Sinclair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talented youngster Ross Matthews is set to make a step up at Montrose after Ross Sinclair was recalled by St Johnstone.

Montrose academy graduate Matthews, 20, made his full debut in the recent 2-1 loss to Falkirk and is highly-regarded at the Angus club.

And Links Park boss Stewart Petrie is now set to open discussions with Matthews on a new deal as he prepares to welcome the youngster into his first team squad.

“Ross has trained with us for the last 18 months and been outstanding,” said Petrie.

“If he was a couple of inches taller right now he’d be an incredible talent.

“He is an excellent prospect. He has a big heart and is technically outstanding.

“I had no issues at all giving him his debut at Falkirk. He’s one that we’ll look to bring in for the rest of the season.

“Ross will be an excellent back-up and someone we’ll speak to about a new contract.

“We have a great structure in place with our youth system.

“We are blessed with some excellent coaches.

“They are excited about the talent we are developing and I hope it pays off.

“There is no greater pleasure as a manager than bringing through one of your own, like Ross.”

Stewart Petrie eyes up Montrose play-off push

Meanwhile, Petrie is hoping Montrose can kick-start their promotion push against Kelty Hearts without Sinclair.

Mo ended an eight-game winless streak with victory over Queen of the South.

And Petrie added: “We’ve got quality players and a great spirit but the longer you go without a win, the harder it becomes.

“Dunfermline will be difficult to catch but if we can put a few wins together then we can push for the play-offs.”