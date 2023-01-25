Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath have announced the departure of former Dundee United midfielder Florent Hoti after his short-term deal expired.

Hoti joined Lichties in November and made four starts and three substitute appearances for the Angus club.

His last outing came as a last-minute substitute in Arbroath’s 4-2 win at Dundee on January 2nd.

And with his contract ending this month, Arbroath have elected not to extend the former Kosovo under-21 star’s contract.

Hoti left Tannadice in the summer after making 13 appearances for United.

He starred as a trialist at Peterhead earlier in the season and could now attract further interest from the League One side.