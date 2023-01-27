Brechin City star Marc Scott insists he has only watched history-making 8-second strike ONCE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brechin City star Marc Scott insists he has only watched history-making 8-second strike ONCE

By Ewan Smith
January 27 2023, 1.58pm
Marc Scott celebrates his 8-second strike against Lossiemouth. Image: Brechin City
Marc Scott celebrates his 8-second strike against Lossiemouth. Image: Brechin City

Brechin City star Marc Scott netted one of the fastest goals in Highland League history as he found the net after eight seconds on Saturday.

But while Scott has earned his place in the record books, he watched back his effort in the 3-0 win over Lossiemouth ONCE.

Scott’s social media notifications have gone crazy since his goal but the down-to-earth midfielder is fully focused on what comes next.

“I’ve only watched the goal back once,” said Scott.

“My pal sent the clip to me and I had a wee look.

“I’ve been tagged in lots of posts on social media but I’ve never clicked on to watch again.

“I keep getting notifications but I’m rubbering them.

“People might find this a bit daft, but I’m not actually massively into watching football.

“I like playing and focusing on the next match but I’m delighted with the way it all worked out.

“We cleared it from kick-off, the defender took a bad touch and the ball fell kindly for me to take a pop. Everything went to plan.”

Brechin have history of quick goals

Amazingly, it’s the second time this season Brechin have scored direct from kick-off.

The Angus side netted seven seconds into the second half of a 4-1 win at Turriff United in October.

But that was planned in advance.

“We spoke about scoring straight from kick-off in the dressing room that day,” added Scott.

“A few teams like PSG had done it and our gaffer Andy Kirk said: ‘If the chance arises give it a go.’

“Teams can be stale at the start of a half and, if everything falls into place, you can catch them out.

“That’s what we did that day. It was a gamble that paid off.”

Marc Scott is a ‘local hero’ at Brechin City

Marc Scott is loving life at Brechin City. Image: Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Scott has rediscovered his love for the game at his local club after almost walking away from it.

He lives two minutes walk from Glebe Park and has played a major part in their revival.

City have gone 30 games unbeaten in the Highland League, a run that stretches back to February 12th, 2022.

Scott has seven goals and ten assists from 19 games this term.

Scott added: “I wasn’t playing for a few years before Brechin contacted me.

“I was on the brink of giving it up or going and playing with a few of my pals on a Sunday.

Marc Scott got call from Craig Levein. Image: SNS

“One of the Brechin committee, Clark Renilson, lives just up the road. He asked if I’d consider playing for them.

“They were down to three players after being relegated.

“I got a message on my phone from Craig Levein asking me to come for a game.

“You don’t expect an ex-Scotland boss to contact you so I initially thought my pals were winding me up.

“But it worked out and it’s an honour to play for my local club.”

