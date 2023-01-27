Brechin City star Marc Scott insists he has only watched history-making 8-second strike ONCE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin City star Marc Scott netted one of the fastest goals in Highland League history as he found the net after eight seconds on Saturday.

But while Scott has earned his place in the record books, he watched back his effort in the 3-0 win over Lossiemouth ONCE.

Scott’s social media notifications have gone crazy since his goal but the down-to-earth midfielder is fully focused on what comes next.

“I’ve only watched the goal back once,” said Scott.

“My pal sent the clip to me and I had a wee look.

“I’ve been tagged in lots of posts on social media but I’ve never clicked on to watch again.

“I keep getting notifications but I’m rubbering them.

“People might find this a bit daft, but I’m not actually massively into watching football.

“I like playing and focusing on the next match but I’m delighted with the way it all worked out.

“We cleared it from kick-off, the defender took a bad touch and the ball fell kindly for me to take a pop. Everything went to plan.”

Brechin have history of quick goals

Amazingly, it’s the second time this season Brechin have scored direct from kick-off.

The Angus side netted seven seconds into the second half of a 4-1 win at Turriff United in October.

But that was planned in advance.

⚽️ One straight from the training ground – it took just 7️⃣ seconds into the second half for City to extend their lead against Turriff on Saturday 👇🏽 https://t.co/dDvFFj9g7B — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) October 31, 2022

“We spoke about scoring straight from kick-off in the dressing room that day,” added Scott.

“A few teams like PSG had done it and our gaffer Andy Kirk said: ‘If the chance arises give it a go.’

“Teams can be stale at the start of a half and, if everything falls into place, you can catch them out.

“That’s what we did that day. It was a gamble that paid off.”

Marc Scott is a ‘local hero’ at Brechin City

Scott has rediscovered his love for the game at his local club after almost walking away from it.

He lives two minutes walk from Glebe Park and has played a major part in their revival.

City have gone 30 games unbeaten in the Highland League, a run that stretches back to February 12th, 2022.

Scott has seven goals and ten assists from 19 games this term.

Scott added: “I wasn’t playing for a few years before Brechin contacted me.

“I was on the brink of giving it up or going and playing with a few of my pals on a Sunday.

“One of the Brechin committee, Clark Renilson, lives just up the road. He asked if I’d consider playing for them.

“They were down to three players after being relegated.

“I got a message on my phone from Craig Levein asking me to come for a game.

“You don’t expect an ex-Scotland boss to contact you so I initially thought my pals were winding me up.

“But it worked out and it’s an honour to play for my local club.”