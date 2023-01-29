Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players ‘had a few words’ at half-time in ‘frustrating’ draw with Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton said the Pars improved after the break in Saturday’s draw with Clyde but still didn’t do enough.

The Pars barely got going in the first half and while there was an improvement after words were exchanged at half-time, they came up short in front of goal.

Martin Rennie poked Clyde ahead in the opening minutes before Josh Edwards equalised as half-time approached.

Clyde keeper Neil Parry wasn’t tested nearly enough in the second half, despite Dunfermline’s dominance.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Clyde. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/rOSZEKjFwg — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) January 29, 2023

With Falkirk winning away at Edinburgh, it means the Pars’ lead at the top of League One is now five points.

Frustration

“That’s the overriding emotion – frustration in the dressing room,” said Hamilton.

“We feel like we certainly did enough to win the game but sometimes that is not enough.

“You need to put the ball in the back of the net.

“I think we had the chances to do that but it just wasn’t our day in front of goal. We are disappointed.”

“It probably wasn’t our best first half. We had a few words at half-time that sorted a few things out.

“In the second half we were much better and in the first half when they got the early goal it did put us off a bit.

“We reacted well and got the goal before half time but I think we had enough chances in the second half to go in front.”

The Pars had 14 shots at goal and 16 corners but only four of those efforts were on target and too often the delivery or the first contact was lacking during set-pieces.

That left manager James McPake disappointed but not too downhearted.

Credit to Clyde

Hamilton said set-plays are something the Dunfermline boss spends time on and suggested the issue was perhaps that they had too many.

“It is something that the manager is big on – attacking and defending corners. So we do work on them but when you get that many you run out of ideas!” he joked.

“It is just a case of a good delivery and hoping that one of our bigger boys can get on the end of it.”

3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One title race https://t.co/0qYj6YASyB pic.twitter.com/Y9WmLBQqAC — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) January 29, 2023

Hamilton also praised their opponents who have taken two draws from their three matches against the Pars this season.

“To be fair to [Clyde] they defended crosses well and sometimes that happens,” he added.

“If you put that many balls into the box as we did all day, you expect a least one of them is going to go in.

“You probably have got to give Clyde a little credit as well.”