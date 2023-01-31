Dunfermline could bag deadline day Kevin Nisbet windfall as ex-Hibs boss considers new Wigan swoop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline could net a transfer deadline day cash boost from any sale of Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet.

The former Pars star last week travelled to South London for a proposed move to Millwall.

The deal was reported to be worth around £1.2 million – rising to over £2m with add-ons – but discussions broke down.

But now former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney’s Wigan Athletic have shown interest.

Maloney took over the Lactics at the end of last week and has made a bid to raid Nisbet from the capital club.

The 25-year-old striker moved from East End Park to Easter Road for around £250,000 in the summer of 2020.

At the time, Courier Sport revealed that a substantial sell-on clause had been secured by the Pars.

Wigan’s initial bid was rejected by Hibs and, according to The Scotsman, Wigan are now deciding whether to table an improved offer.

Should they meet Hibs’ seven-figure valuation, Courier Sport understands the Pars will be due a six-figure cut.