Arbroath’s Nicky Low extends Kelty Hearts stay as Maroon Machine eye more from loan market

Kelty Hearts have confirmed that Nicky Low will remain at New Central Park until the end of the season.

The midfielder joined from Arbroath on a temporary basis in September and that deal was due to expire on Wednesday.

Kelty have confirmed that arrangement will be extended until the end of the season.

✍️ 𝐋𝐎𝐖 𝐄𝐗𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐒 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐋𝐎𝐀𝐍 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋! We are delighted to announce that midfielder, @Nicky_low18, has extended his loan from Arbroath until the end of the season!https://t.co/Bx8T0nBVQj pic.twitter.com/71T7YReKpT — Kelty Hearts FC 🇱🇻 (@KeltyHeartsFC) January 31, 2023

Low was unable to play for anyone other than Arbroath or Kelty until the summer after he turned out for the Red Lichties at the start of the season.

Maroon Machine boss John Potter does not expect to do any more business before the January window closes tonight.

More loans

He remains in the market for loan players – which can be added until the end of February – and Courier Sport understands he will focus on strengthening attacking areas.

Low is Kelty’s fourth January signing after Robbie Leitch and Jack Milne joined on loan from Cove and Aberdeen respectively, while Tiwi Daramola signed from Bo’ness Athletic.

Daramola has returned to Bo’ness on loan for the remainder of the season.

Scott McGill and Cammy Logan returned to Hearts after signing on loan towards the start of the season and Kyle Doherty has moved to Clyde permanently.

Young defender Scott Cameron has joined Dundonald Bluebell on loan until the end of the season.