Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal

Montrose have added some Samba flair to their ranks with the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Machado.

Machado, 21, grew up in Sao Paulo and came through the ranks at Palmeiras.

He then moved to Scotland to sign for Inverness in 2019.

He’s also played for Elgin City and Portuguese side Rio Ave B before making the switch to Highland League side Rothes this term.

Matheus has netted five goals in 15 games for Rothes this term and has been training regularly with Montrose in recent months.

His Highland League form and impressive training displays prompted a swoop by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

“It was always a wish of my dad to try and move from Brazil to get more opportunities,” Matheus told the Press and Journal recently.

“He started applying for jobs and ended up getting one in Inverness so we moved here.

“At the time I was playing football in Brazil and went on trial for Inverness and they signed me.

“I’ve been training with Montrose twice a week and it’s been good for me to develop physically and mentally.”

Ryan Williamson signs Montrose pre-contract

Petrie has also agreed a pre-contract with former Dunfermline star Ryan Williamson.

Williamson, 26, will join Montrose on a two-year deal when his current contract at Falkirk expires in the summer.

The capture of right wing-back Williamson is a major coup for Stewart Petrie’s side.

Williamson has played over 200 games for Pars, Falkirk and Partick Thistle and earned four Scotland under-21 caps.

MIGHTY MO AGREE PRE-CONTRACT WITH BAIRNS DEFENDER Montrose FC have agreed terms with Falkirk FC full back Ryan Williamson that will see the 26 year old move to Links Park in the summer on a 2 year deal. pic.twitter.com/Rljtt0kPoM — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) January 31, 2023

He has also won two League One winners’ medals with Pars and Partick.

“Ryan is highly rated, extremely talented,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He comes with the rare experience of having won the division we are currently in not just once, but twice and with two different sides.”

“He will be a great fit for us both on the park and in the dressing room.”

Ryan added, “I’m delighted to sign a pre-contract with the club.

“From playing against Montrose over the years, it’s obviously a really well-run club with plenty ambition.”

GABLE ENDIES AWARD YOUNG ACADEMY GRADUATE FIRST PRO CONTRACT Montrose FC have signed talented keeper, Ross Matthews on his first professional contract until the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/vwSfISUeHr — Montrose FC (@MontroseFC) January 31, 2023

And the Links Park side have completed a busy day at the office by rubber-stamping a new deal for promising keeper Ross Matthews.

Mathews made his debut earlier this month and will make the step-up after Ross Sinclair was recalled by St Johnstone.