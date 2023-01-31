Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montrose go Brazilian and agree Ryan Williamson pre-contract in triple deadline day deal

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2023, 8.40pm
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.
Matheus Machado, Ryan Williamson and Ross Matthews have all agreed deals with Montrose. Image: SNS / DCT Media.

Montrose have added some Samba flair to their ranks with the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Machado.

Machado, 21, grew up in Sao Paulo and came through the ranks at Palmeiras.

He then moved to Scotland to sign for Inverness in 2019.

He’s also played for Elgin City and Portuguese side Rio Ave B before making the switch to Highland League side Rothes this term.

Matheus has netted five goals in 15 games for Rothes this term and has been training regularly with Montrose in recent months.

His Highland League form and impressive training displays prompted a swoop by Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.

“It was always a wish of my dad to try and move from Brazil to get more opportunities,”  Matheus told the Press and Journal recently.

“He started applying for jobs and ended up getting one in Inverness so we moved here.

“At the time I was playing football in Brazil and went on trial for Inverness and they signed me.

“I’ve been training with Montrose twice a week and it’s been good for me to develop physically and mentally.”

Ryan Williamson signs Montrose pre-contract

Montrose have signed former Dunfermline star Ryan Williamson. Image: SNS

Petrie has also agreed a pre-contract with former Dunfermline star Ryan Williamson.

Williamson, 26, will join Montrose on a two-year deal when his current contract at Falkirk expires in the summer.

The capture of right wing-back Williamson is a major coup for Stewart Petrie’s side.

Williamson has played over 200 games for Pars, Falkirk and Partick Thistle and earned four Scotland under-21 caps.

He has also won two League One winners’ medals with Pars and Partick.

“Ryan is highly rated, extremely talented,” Montrose boss Stewart Petrie told the club’s website.

“He comes with the rare experience of having won the division we are currently in not just once, but twice and with two different sides.”

“He will be a great fit for us both on the park and in the dressing room.”

Ryan added, “I’m delighted to sign a pre-contract with the club.

“From playing against Montrose over the years, it’s obviously a really well-run club with plenty ambition.”

And the Links Park side have completed a busy day at the office by rubber-stamping a new deal for promising keeper Ross Matthews.

Mathews made his debut earlier this month and will make the step-up after Ross Sinclair was recalled by St Johnstone.

