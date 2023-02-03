James McPake details key role of ‘leader’ Joe Chalmers as Dunfermline star pens contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Chalmers may have a “nice-guy look” but he sets standards and demands they are met by his Dunfermline teammates.

That’s according to manager James McPake, who was delighted that his player agreed to extend his contract – which was due to expire at the end of the season – by another two years.

The midfielder triggered a clause in his contract after playing a certain number of matches and was pleased to extend his stay at East End Park.

“He’s great to work with, good about the place and I’m delighted that he is going to be here,” said McPake.

“In most games he covers the most ground.

Important role

“He has a really good footballing brain, he takes instructions really well and is helpful to have on the pitch, particularly when you are changing tactics.

“When you ask him to do a role, which we have seen a couple of times this season – it might be more of a defensive role – he quite easily flips to going forward as well and playing that way,” added McPake.

“He has that quiet nice-guy look about him but he has that side to him where he demands standards but he does it in the right way.

“He has been really important to myself and (assistant manager) Dave (Mackay) since we came in the door.”

Chalmers had to win the fans over, even this season.

Relegation followed after he joined the Pars a year ago and some of that frustration understandably spilt into the current campaign.

It was Chalmers’ missed penalty versus Alloa that ended their bid to qualify from the group stages of the Premier Sports Cup.

Excellent to work with

He came off the bench that day, started the next week and hasn’t looked back, starting all but one match since.

Even for that one – the 1-1 draw with Airdrie – he was used from the bench.

“The way he conducts himself, he has been excellent and somebody who is really good to work with.”

How Joe Chalmers is helping Dunfermline unlock tight defences – and letting Chris Mochrie thrive https://t.co/ySuHXmiHHg pic.twitter.com/atkCILPZCj — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) November 22, 2022

“His performance level in training every day, and he is one of those leaders by example where he just conducts himself properly.”

Chalmers’ new contract follows the extension for left-back Josh Edwards last week.

It comes as McPake addressed fans who were left disappointed by a lack of new signings in January.