Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers shoot-out

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell insists his side are ready for a survival scrap with Cove Rangers despite another damaging home defeat.

Lichties lost a 1-0 lead as Scott Brown and Connor McBride cancelled out Michael McKenna’s stunning first half strike.

That made it five home losses in a row for Arbroath with relegation rivals Hamilton and Cove Rangers both picking up results.

But with Arbroath set to visit Cove in a fortnight, Campbell is full focused on hauling back Paul Hartley’s side.

“What a fight we’ve got now,” said Campbell.

“I don’t bother about results but I do bother about our performances.

“Raith finished off being a better team than us and we have to take it on the chin and get on with it.

“We’ve got a massive game up in Cove in a few weeks.

“It’s a fight and a half we’ve got on our hands but we’ve been in fights before and I’m always up for it.

“Let’s see what happens at Cove a week on Saturday. I’m very positive, there’s no negativity here.”

Arbroath dominated the first period and could easily have been further ahead at the break.

But as they faced a headwind in the second period, Arbroath were pinned back by a plucky Rovers side.

“It’s a hard one to swallow,” added Campbell.

“We started the game magnificently and were well on top in the first 45 minutes.

“The elements played a massive part in the game but sometimes you have to hold your hands up.

“The two goals that Raith scored were world class strikes.

“The first goal is a magnificent effort from the edge of the goal and the second one – what a header that was.

“I’m very angry at our lack of threat on their goal in the second half.

“We had chances to put the game to bed in the first half but didn’t take them.”