3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell’s side are in ‘a fight and a half’ to stay in the Championship

Dick Campbell was in bullish mood as Arbroath lost ground in the Championship survival race defeat at home to Raith Rovers.

Arbroath are now just three points clear of bottom side Hamilton and four behind Cove Rangers in a three-way battle to stay up after a 2-1 loss to Raith.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to witness Saturday’s match and here are three talking points:

Arbroath are in a ‘fight and half’ to stay up

If there’s one manager who loves a battle, it’s Dick Campbell.

Campbell has made a career out of being the underdog and he’s determined to mastermind Arbroath’s survival in the Championship.

Saturday’s defeat, coupled with results elsewhere, makes that job a little bit more complicated.

At one point, with Arbroath leading, they looked like they could leapfrog Cove and haul Raith into the mix.

But a failure to make their first-half dominance count proved costly with the wind at their backs.

Cove’s win at Partick was unexpected, as was Hamilton’s draw with Dundee.

And Campbell admits his side are in ‘a fight and a half’ with Cove Rangers and Hamilton.

But as he prepares to take his side to Cove in 13 days’ time, bolstered by eight new signings, he’s up for the scrap.

Will Arbroath’s new signings gel in time?

There’s no doubt that Arbroath’s early January window signings have made an impact.

They have inspired Arbroath to collect seven points from nine on the road at Dundee, Ayr United and Morton.

With Lewis Banks, Paul Komolafe, Steven Hetherington and Toyosi Olusanya all still finding their feet, Lichties may have to be patient on the others.

Trouble is, as Campbell admitted on Saturday, time is not on their side.

Komolafe looked like he has a bit about him during a 24-minute run-out.

And Hetherington almost scored with a header, while Olusanya was a pest to the visitors before he was taken off.

But Campbell now has a selection headache as he tries to find the winning formula from his much-improved squad.

Home is not where the heart is for Arbroath

What has been a fortress for Dick Campbell during his seven years at Arbroath, is now no longer a happy hunting ground.

Gayfield has, for whatever reason, lost the fear factor for their opposition.

Crowds are up, the atmosphere is better than it has ever been and fans are not turning too easily on the players.

So why can’t they muster a win at home?

Five home losses in a row in all competitions is mystifying. Yet they have been so promising on the road in 2023.

But they need to find the solution quickly.

Arbroath now have 12 cup finals between now and the end of the season and desperately need some home comfort.