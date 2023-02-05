4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate second and get title push back on track

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Pars’ deserved 2-0 win over Montrose at East End Park could go a long way to deciding the destination of the League One title.

After a week that saw them exit two cup competitions and draw with bottom-place Clyde, there was an expectation to get back to winning ways.

Falkirk had also narrowed the gap to five points and there was some concern from fans at the lack of January signings.

Saturday’s 2-0 win came against the only side to have taken all three points against Dunfermline in the league this season and who have punched above their weight for years in the division.

Goals from Rhys Breen and Craig Wighton kept up the Pars’ unbeaten home record.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over Montrose. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/4kUXNooVC3 — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 5, 2023

Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points.

Battling to a half-time lead

There have been many first halves this season that Dunfermline have dominated and either gone into the break level or without having already killed the game off.

This was an occasion where they took a while to settle and gave up the better opportunities, yet found themselves ahead at half-time.

Montrose failed to capitalise on early chances for Roy McAllister, Adam Mackinnon and Sean Dillon.

The Pars also went close a few times before Breen headed them in front.

McAllister spurned the best of the visitors’ chances just before the break after a wonderful move.

McAllister’s chance:

Dominant second half

The first half was a battle that saw the likes of Chris Hamilton come to the fore but the manager also praised Wighton and Lewis McCann for that side of their game.

In the second half there was only going to be one winner and that was confirmed when Wighton tapped in to make it 2-0.

It was the 25-year-old’s 11th goal in the last 19 matches since he overcame his injury issues but it is his all-round game that is so valuable.

The striker is enjoying a run in his favoured position for the first time in a while and the Pars are reaping the rewards.

Breen concern

It was the big defender’s fourth goal of the season and his most important yet.

It nudged the home side ahead and it allowed Dunfermline to play with a bit more freedom in the second half.

There was concern however when Breen was stretchered off after lengthy treatment.

McPake suggested afterwards that the injury may not be as bad as first feared but it highlights the need to add more cover in defence.

Sam Fisher again turned out for Dundee and assisted their equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Hamilton.

A return to the 4-3-3?

By the time Breen was taken off the Pars boss had switched to a back four, pushing Kyle Macdonald to right wing.

Kevin O’Hara was the man to replace Breen, meaning Macdonald dropped back to right-back and Aaron Comrie into centre-back.

O’Hara – who recently made his return after four months out – may have played himself into the starting lineup with his appearance from the bench.

Before his injury he was a key part either side of a striker in a 4-3-3 and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the forward – as well as the formation – make a return from the start in the near future.