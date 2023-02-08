How Dunfermline boss James McPake is getting the best out of Craig Wighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Dunfermline boss James McPake is getting the best out of Craig Wighton

By Craig Cairns
February 8 2023, 7.39pm
Craig Wighton has repaid the trust put in him by manager James McPake. Images: Craig Brown.
It is going on nine years since Dunfermline manager James McPake started working with Craig Wighton.

By that point the striker – then just 16 years old – had already netted a goal versus Raith Rovers that made him the club’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

McPake, by contrast, was an experienced centre-back moving towards the end of his career which was cruelly cut short.

Wighton has not had his injury issues to seek either and it is this that laid the foundation for their strong bond today.

The pair shared a treatment room at Dens Park at the start of 2018 – Wighton was recovering from a knee ligament complaint while McPake had picked up a sickening knee cap injury in a Dundee derby that ended his playing career.

The incident where James McPake suffered a serious knee injury.

It meant that when Wighton was dealing with yet another issue earlier this season there was no better mentor to get him back on track.

Manager’s trust

“I know the manager trusts me and has faith in me so that helps as well when you have that backing from him and the staff,” Wighton told reporters after he netted his 11th goal of the season in a hard-fought win over Montrose.

That trust has been firmly repaid – with each of those goals coming in the 19 matches since he recovered from a knee injury.

Wighton “played through a lot of pain” in the opening parts of the campaign but a decision was taken to see a specialist.

Since he came off the bench to score with his first touch to put the gloss on an excellent performance away to Alloa in October he hasn’t looked back.

Some of his goals have been important, such as the winners at the Falkirk Stadium and away to Edinburgh.

Wighton’s goal versus Falkirk:

There have been clever goals – with no better example than the scooped finish in the 4-0 win against Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

Wighton’s goal versus Forfar:

Then there have been his clinical, one-touch finishes like his goal at home to Peterhead.

Wighton’s goal versus Peterhead:

Playing through the middle

Spells in his favoured centre-forward position have not been as common as the 25-year-old would have liked.

Save for his loan at East End Park under Stevie Crawford, this is the first injury-free run Wighton has had at centre-forward since his time at Dens.

At Hearts, and at times during his permanent spell with the Pars, he was sometimes a victim of being an intelligent footballer with an excellent touch and was often pushed wide.

Wighton in action for Hearts.

Even at the start of this campaign when manager James McPake was trying to find the right combination Wighton often found himself on the left of a 4-3-3.

When Wighton returned in October, McPake was starting matches with a back three.

The chances of playing centrally increased and the striker has since made himself a vital part of the attack.

It said a lot that when Lewis McCann came off the bench in their most recent match – and the side switched to a 4-3-3 – Wighton retained his central position while the substitute played from the left.

McPake, who tried to sign the striker on loan twice while manager of Dundee, is now reaping the rewards from a fully fit Craig Wighton playing in his natural position.

