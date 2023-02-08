Ian Murray says his Raith Rovers team are ‘knackered’ after semi-final win but ‘the games can’t come quick enough’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray says his Raith Rovers team are ‘knackered’ after semi-final win but ‘the games can’t come quick enough’

By Craig Cairns
February 8 2023, 11.15pm
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray was delight with his Raith Rovers side after they came from 2-0 down to record an astonishing penalty-shootout win over Dundee.

Goals from William Akio and Sam Stanton levelled the scores after Lyall Cameron’s first-half double gave the home side what seemed like an unassailable lead.

Extra-time didn’t separate the side and so it took penalties, with Raith keeper Robbie Thomson saving from Max Anderson and Zach Robinson hitting the post for Dundee, cancelling out Aidan Connolly’s miss.

The Rovers boss said the players had earned the next day off after their performance – though it was partly down to being forced to play 120 minutes ahead of their Scottish Cup match versus Motherwell on Saturday.

Rovers manager Ian Murray said his side were excellent. Image: SNS.

“The boys are knackered,” said Murray, “we’ll recover them as much as we can.

Day off

“We’re going to give them Thursday off – [extra-time] wasn’t on our schedule.

“But we’ll get back in at midnight tonight and then back in at half nine in the morning? That’s not going to work for is.

“We’ll trust them to do their own thing – and we know they’ll do the right thing because it’s a big game on Saturday.

“A bit of TLC for some guys and a bit of football work for others.

“But when you’re on a run like that and you are showing character and belief, the games can’t come quick enough.”

“I thought they were excellent,” he added. “We took a lot of knocks in the first half because Dundee came flying out the traps.

Cameron scored twice for Dundee. Image: SNS.

“It’s a tough place to come, so to never give up and show that belief and no short of good quality as well in the game.

“We should real trust and belief in each other, I can’t speak highly of them enough tonight.”

First-half change

Rovers lined up in a back three but made a change before the break, taking off defender Adam Masson for Connolly – one of two outfield substitutes – and switching to a three.

The change instantly improved Murray’s side and they were eventually rewarded with two late goals.

Stanton equalised for Rovers. Image: SNS.

“We go to a back three to win the game on [versus Arbroath] on Saturday, then we start with a back three tonight and we’re 2-0 down.

“Individual players, at the end of the day, make your team.

“Young Adam [Masson] had a really tough night tonight. I said to him at half-time there is absolutely no shame, we’ve all been there.

“It was for the good of the team and the boys have pulled through.

“Adam is a good young player and will be huge part of the club going forward in the next few years.”

