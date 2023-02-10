SPFL Trust Trophy Final: Venue, TV details and kick-off time revealed for Raith Rovers v Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SPFL have confirmed key details of the upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy Final.

The fixture, which pits Raith Rovers against Hamilton Accies, will take place on Sunday, March 26 at the Falkirk Stadium.

It is set to kick-off at 4:15pm.

The details for our @SPFLTrust Trophy final have been confirmed 🏆 🆚 @acciesfc

🗓️ Sunday, March 26

⏰ 4:15pm kick-off

🏟️ Falkirk Stadium

📺 @bbcalba

ℹ️ https://t.co/zx7e2mm4ex Ticket information will be released in due course 🎟️#BeAPartOfIt #ImARover pic.twitter.com/dO8IQKN5qg — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) February 10, 2023

And the good news for fans unable to make it to the match is that it will be shown live on TV by BBC Alba.

Rovers sealed their place in the final by dumping Dundee on penalties at Dens Park.

The Kirkcaldy side, who have not lost a match in the SPFL Trust Trophy since September 2018, are aiming to win the big prize for the second year in a row.

Ticket details will be announced “in due course” according to Rovers.