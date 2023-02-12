[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a rollercoaster season so far for Raith Rovers and the club hit another peak with a comprehensive 3-1 over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

There have also been lows: the only available senior central defender retired on the eve of the league campaign, the assistant manager left not long after and then there are the off-field distractions – to name just a few.

Then there have been weeks like the last one.

Ian Murray’s side started a gruelling three matches in eight days with a comeback victory over Arbroath before seeing off Dundee – after extra-time and penalties – with just 13 available outfield players.

After the supporters had long filed out of Stark’s Park into nearby bars after Saturday 3-1 win just a few days later, bursts of celebration could still be heard coming from somewhere behind the scenes.

The celebrations were fully merited. Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points after Saturday’s dominant win.

No one-off

After the match the headlines were understandably focused on Motherwell and Stevie Hammell leaving Stark’s Park without doing media – and he has since been removed from his post.

The manner of Raith’s victory was no surprise, cup shock or not.

A Rovers victory was never going to be a ‘backs to the wall’ effort, it was always going to be a match where they went toe-to-toe with the Premiership side.

Saturday’s goals maybe aren’t the best examples but Rovers have been playing – or trying to play – exciting, attacking football all season.

Evolving

Until a couple of weeks ago, Rovers hadn’t won from behind all season other than the penalty-shootout win over Morton.

They then managed it in horrendous Arbroath conditions before hauling themselves back into a semi-final from 2-0 down versus Dundee a few days later.

A few days later still they withstood the early second-half pressure that saw Motherwell pull a goal back through Kevin van Veen.

In that period there were a number of set-pieces for the visitors, something that has been a weakness for Murray’s men.

But they came through it and went on to finish the game stronger after Isma Goncalves’ “dream debut” from the bench.

Unbeaten in a Lang time

One of the reasons for this is the return of centre-back Tom Lang.

Raith are unbeaten in the 12 matches since he returned – though he did miss two of those.

Lang saved his best performance yet for Saturday. He’s more unlucky than at fault for the conceded goal and was otherwise imperious.

It’s amazing how different perceptions are now, compared to early January when Connor O’Riordan was recalled by Crewe Alexandra.

Raised expectations?

The worry, if there is one to be found, is that expectations may have been raised too high.

There have been one too many draws on the run in the Championship but there is real momentum to be capitalised on.

Murray referenced the long unbeaten run from his spell as Airdrie manager but also warned about how easy it can come crashing down – be that through luck, self-inflicted or otherwise.

There are more bumps in the road to come but there will also be more highs – and one of those could just be a trip to Hampden.