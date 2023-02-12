4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish Cup win over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
4 Raith Rovers talking points after SPFL Turst Trophy heroics followed up with Scottish Cup win over Motherwell

By Craig Cairns
February 12 2023, 2.08pm Updated: February 12 2023, 2.09pm
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.
Ross Millen and Scott Brown celebrate Rovers' win. Image: SNS.

It’s been a rollercoaster season so far for Raith Rovers and the club hit another peak with a comprehensive 3-1 over Motherwell in the Scottish Cup.

There have also been lows: the only available senior central defender retired on the eve of the league campaign, the assistant manager left not long after and then there are the off-field distractions – to name just a few.

Then there have been weeks like the last one.

Ian Murray’s side started a gruelling three matches in eight days with a comeback victory over Arbroath before seeing off Dundee – after extra-time and penalties – with just 13 available outfield players.

After the supporters had long filed out of Stark’s Park into nearby bars after Saturday 3-1 win just a few days later, bursts of celebration could still be heard coming from somewhere behind the scenes.

The celebrations were fully merited. Courier Sport looks at some of the talking points after Saturday’s dominant win.

No one-off

After the match the headlines were understandably focused on Motherwell and Stevie Hammell leaving Stark’s Park without doing media – and he has since been removed from his post.

The manner of Raith’s victory was no surprise, cup shock or not.

A Rovers victory was never going to be a ‘backs to the wall’ effort, it was always going to be a match where they went toe-to-toe with the Premiership side.

Saturday’s goals maybe aren’t the best examples but Rovers have been playing – or trying to play – exciting, attacking football all season.

Evolving

Until a couple of weeks ago, Rovers hadn’t won from behind all season other than the penalty-shootout win over Morton.

They then managed it in horrendous Arbroath conditions before hauling themselves back into a semi-final from 2-0 down versus Dundee a few days later.

A few days later still they withstood the early second-half pressure that saw Motherwell pull a goal back through Kevin van Veen.

In that period there were a number of set-pieces for the visitors, something that has been a weakness for Murray’s men.

But they came through it and went on to finish the game stronger after Isma Goncalves’ “dream debut” from the bench.

Rovers celebrate Isma Goncalves’ goal to make it 3-1. Image: SNS.

Unbeaten in a Lang time

One of the reasons for this is the return of centre-back Tom Lang.

Raith are unbeaten in the 12 matches since he returned – though he did miss two of those.

Lang saved his best performance yet for Saturday. He’s more unlucky than at fault for the conceded goal and was otherwise imperious.

Lang made his return to the team in December. Image: SNS.

It’s amazing how different perceptions are now, compared to early January when Connor O’Riordan was recalled by Crewe Alexandra.

Raised expectations?

The worry, if there is one to be found, is that expectations may have been raised too high.

There have been one too many draws on the run in the Championship but there is real momentum to be capitalised on.

Murray referenced the long unbeaten run from his spell as Airdrie manager but also warned about how easy it can come crashing down – be that through luck, self-inflicted or otherwise.

There are more bumps in the road to come but there will also be more highs – and one of those could just be a trip to Hampden.

