Ray McKinnon thrilled to ‘put tracksuit on again’ as he dedicates Manager of the Month award to Forfar staff

Ray McKinnon insists his Forfar players and staff deserve the credit for his Manager of the Month award.

McKinnon has been named Glen’s Vodka Manager of the Month for January after inspiring Loons to climb up the League Two table with three wins.

McKinnon’s side have won six out of their last eight games to move into a play-off position.

It’s a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for a team that was bottom of League Two when he tookover in November.

And while McKinnon is loving life back in the dugout after recovering from a heart scare, he believes all credit goes to his team.

“This is a collective award,” said McKinnon.

“It’s not about me. It’s down to the way the players and staff have bought into our ideas.

“The players and staff deserve all the recognition in the world for their efforts since I came in.

“Their hard work and determination has delivered results and hopefully we can keep on delivering.”

Ray McKinnon is thrilled with Forfar progress

Courier Sport was given behind the scenes access as Forfar went through their paces at training at Station Park last week.

And it was clearly evident from that session how much both McKinnon and his players are loving the game right now.

“I’m loving being back out there,” added McKinnon. “I love being a coach and being back on the training pitch.

“There’s no better feeling than pulling the tracksuit on after being out of the game for so long.

“We’re working hard to create a positive environment.

“We want players to come into their work with a smile on their face with a mentality to win games.

“It’s an old cliche but it is one game at a time for us.

“The hard work doesn’t stop until the end of the season and we’ll see where we are then.”