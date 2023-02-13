Raith Rovers get Rangers at Ibrox in Scottish Cup 1/4 final draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have been handed a daunting trip to Ibrox to face Rangers in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The draw had opened up after the weekend results, with three lower league opponents possible, but it’s a clash with the holders on their own pitch that awaits Ian Murray’s men.

Partick Thistle gave Michael Beale’s side a run for their money on Sunday before losing late in the game and Rovers are currently on a superb run of form – unbeaten in their last 12 matches and in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

Whatever the result, a capacity crowd and television revenue will be a huge financial boost to Rovers.

Raith’s 3-1 victory over Motherwell was the club’s first Scottish Cup win against top flight opposition in Kirkcaldy for over 50 years, the previous one being a 2-0 defeat of local rivals Dunfermline Athletic in February 1972.

This team🤩 Enjoy the rest of your weekend, Rovers fans 💙

They were last in a Scottish Cup quarter-final in 2015.

The full draw is –

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock

Hearts v Celtic

Rangers v Raith Rovers

Darvel/Falkirk v Ayr United

The ties will be played on the weekend of March 11.

The semi-finals are scheduled for April 28 and 29, with the Hampden Park final on June 3.