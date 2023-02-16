‘People will talk’: Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray ‘not thinking’ about speculation over Motherwell vacancy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ian Murray said he caught wind that his name had been floated in relation to the vacancy at Motherwell when he started receiving messages about it.

The Raith Rovers manager masterminded a superb 3-1 victory over the Lanarkshire side that spelt the end for manager Stevie Hammell.

Stuart Kettlewell has since been appointed on an interim basis and kicked off his own bid for the position with a 2-1 over St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Murray’s name was linked with the job earlier in the week but he plans to “keep his head down” and instead had sympathy for the recently sacked Motherwell manager.

The Rovers boss knows all too well from his spell at St Mirren just how difficult your first steps into management can be.

Sympathy for Hammell

“I knew my name had come up because people text you,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“It’s nothing I’ve thought about, to be honest. I felt really sorry for Steven Hammell because I know him.

“I don’t like to see that with managers at any level, any team. It’s a horrible feeling.

“These things have never interested me, to be honest – even at Airdrie, I would just keep my head down, work away.

“People will talk,” he added.

The Raith manager is instead focusing on another busy fixture schedule ahead, starting with a Queen’s Park at Ochilview on Friday night.

Next month Rovers will be rewarded for a week of two massive results versus Dundee and Motherwell.

Under-12s go free

Details for their trip to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the quarter-final of the Scottish Cup are due to be announced this week but it has been announced that under-12s will gain free entry into next month’s SPFL Trust Trust Trophy

The match versus Hamilton will take place at the Falkirk Stadium on March 26.

All under-12s will be allowed to enter the final free of charge with a paying adult, with adult supporters paying £18.

Ticket prices range from £5 for juveniles aged 12-16, to £10 for over 65s and students.