Dick Campbell ready for crucial Championship battle with Cove Rangers – backed by army of Arbroath fans

By Ewan Smith
February 16 2023, 12.44pm
Dick Campbell is in confident mood ahead of Arbroath's trip to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell is in confident mood ahead of Arbroath's trip to Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell will relish Saturday’s crucial Championship survival battle with Cove Rangers – backed by an army of Arbroath fans.

Campbell’s side travel to Cove knowing that a win would put them with a point of Paul Hartley’s eighth-placed side.

But defeat will widen the gap to seven points with just eleven games left for Lichties to pull clear of the relegation zone.

Typically, ultra-experienced Arbroath boss Campbell is in confident mood ahead of the journey to Balmoral Park.

And his confidence comes not only from his belief in his new-look Lichties squad but the backing of around 500 fans at the proverbial six-pointer.

Arbroath captain Thomas O'Brien holds off Cove's Gerry McDonagh. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dick Campbell will take his Arbroath side to Cove on Saturday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It’s going to be some game,” said Campbell.

“It’s massive because we could either be one behind or seven behind on Saturday night.

“The implications are huge but I’m going there with belief.

“It very much looks like it will be a three horse race to stay in the Championship.

“It’s a challenge but you know how much I love a challenge.

“We have worked ourselves into a position where we can compete for safety.

“The mood in the camp is good. Training has been magnificent this week and the players are all up for it.

“Having a week off was good for us. The players were down by the Raith score but look at what they’ve gone and done since.

“Our fans will give us tremendous backing and it’s important to remember it’s not how you start a season but how you finish it that counts.”

Dick Campbell: Arbroath fans have stuck by us

Arbroath fans have backed their club in numbers this year. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

Arbroath are expecting up to five busloads of fans will make the 51-mile trip up the A90.

That will contribute to a 500+ support from Angus from an average home gate of just below 2,000.

With 1,500 season ticket holders, the supporters have stuck by Campbell’s men.

“The fans have been phenomenal for us this season,” added Campbell.

“We haven’t given them a lot to cheer about but they’ve never turned on the players or us as a coaching team.

“There will be four or five buses up in Cove. That’s a brilliant turnout for us.

“There is a real unity in Arbroath. People feel connected to our club and I don’t want their love affair with us to end any time soon.

“They know the players are very honest pros who will always give their heart and soul for Arbroath. Saturday will be no different.”

Arbroath have almost a full squad to choose from for the trip to Cove.

Dylan Tait, on loan from Hibernian, is in contention again, with only Keaghan Jacobs out.

“I’ve added eight new players to the squad in the last month,” said Campbell.

“We have two new strikers and the mood in the camp is high.

“Let’s go and give it our best shot.”

