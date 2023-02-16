Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline’s incredible Airdrie comeback felt ‘a bit strange’ as Paul Allan set to return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Last weekend’s incredible comeback from 3-0 down to snatch all three points versus Airdrie was a statement in the League One title race.

At one point Falkirk’s midweek draw versus Alloa was looking like a point gained.

By the full-time whistle the Pars had turned the match completely on its head.

As well as all those things it was a match that they had to analyse, in a sense, as if it was a defeat.

The Dunfermline assistant manager said the responsibility for how they started the game lies with the staff as much as the players.

Wake-up call

“As a staff we pick the team to go out there and perform and we certainly didn’t get it right,” he said.

“Normally when you do these sorts of videos it is on the back of a defeat – so it was actually a bit strange doing it on the back of a victory

“It’s a wake-up call for everyone that we have a helluva lot of work still to do this season and we can’t get complacent.

“If we turn up [this weekend] like we did those first 50 minutes, Airdrie will beat us.”

James McPake link to Motherwell job ‘natural’ but Dave Mackay says boss is building something at Dunfermline https://t.co/oN7hOeKFil pic.twitter.com/7oW2ofLamP — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 16, 2023

The Pars owe a lot of last weekend’s victory to their substitutes.

Two of those, Robbie Mahon and Nikolay Todorov can feel hard done by for their lack of minutes, adds Mackay.

They did their chances no harm while helping the Pars extend their lead at the top of League One to seven points.

Allan to return

Mackay said it gives him and McPake “a selection headache” ahead of this weekend’s rematch at the KDM Group East End Park.

Paul Allan is also set to make a return to the squad after this training for a full session for the first time since the foot injury he picked up in August.

“It will take him a little bit of time to get up to speed in terms of match fitness and get a couple of good weeks training before he plays in potentially a reserve game.

“It is great to have him back and he fitted in today like he had never been away.”

“We have 18 first-team players available at the minute including Paul Allan and every one of them is pushing each other.

“Nobody can get complacent and think that they are guaranteed places in the team because if we let our standards drop then we will make changes.”