Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side rescue point with late Toyosi Olusanya header

By Ewan Smith
February 18 2023, 4.54pm
Arbroath's Tam O'Brien challenging Miko Virtanen in the Cove Rangers v Arbroath game. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath's Tam O'Brien challenging Miko Virtanen in the Cove Rangers v Arbroath game. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Toyosi Olusanya netted a late header for Arbroath at Cove Rangers to avoid crashing the bottom of the Championship.

Toyosi, on loan from St Mirren, rescued Lichties from the jaws of defeat after former Arbroath star Leighton McIntosh had given the hosts the lead.

The draw means just five points separate the bottom three in what promises to be a fascinating Championship survival bid.

Cove Rangers v Arbroath: Key moments

This was an huge 90 minutes.

The first period was, understandably, very nervy – with neither side keen to take too much of a gamble.

Arbroath had long-range efforts from Dale Hilson and Michael McKenna off target.

But the best opportunities fell to Cove with Connor Scully flashing wide from 20 yards and Gime Toure turning Lewis Banks inside-out before curling his effort off target.

Steven Hetherington and Michael McKenna starring for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Early in the second period, McKenna had a 20 yard strike deflected into the hands of Scott Fox.

And with Lichties looking more lively, sub Bobby Linn cracked a long-range strike off the crossbar.

Seconds later David Gold didn’t get enough power on his strike after being put through by Toyosi Olusanya.

Cove took the lead in 75 minutes as former Arbroath and Dundee striker McIntosh drilled home from 15 yards.

But Toyosi squared it up with a late header.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 6, Hamilton 7, O’Brien 8, Little 6, Gold,  6 (Dow 5) Hetherington 5 (Linn 8), McKenna 7, Hilson 6 (Olusanya 5), Adarkwa 5 (Balde 6), Stewart 6 (El-Mhanni 6). Subs: Gill, Komolafe, Tait, Bitsindou. Booked: Hamilton, Hetherington, Little, Dow.

Arbroath star man – Bobby Linn

It’s not often these awards go to substitutes but the impact Bobby Linn made after coming on at the break was telling.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell knew the Arbroath v Cove Rangers game was crucial. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell is not a man to shirk a challenge.

In 36 years of coaching, Scottish football’s longest-serving manager has been there and done it.

But he’s under no illusions over how pivotal this game with Cove Rangers could be.

He elected for experience in his starting line-up with the ever-versatile Gold recalled to the heart of the midfield.

Dale Hilson was preferred to new signings Olusanya and Paul Komolafe in attack.

But he shuffled his pack at the break with a triple sub.

He brought on Linn, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and Joao Balde came on for Scott Stewart, Steven Hetherington and Sean Adarkwa.

The changes bolstered Lichties attacking threat but, ultimately, couldn’t help them.

Man in the middle

This was always going to be a feisty affair but referee Alan Muir handled it superbly well.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented