Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell praised Arbroath’s never-say-die attitude as a late Toyosi Olusanya header rescued a point at Cove Rangers.

Toyosi’s 89th minute effort cancelled out a Leighton McIntosh opener as Arbroath drew with Championship survival rivals Cove.

And with just five points now separating three teams at the foot of the table, Campbell believes his battling side will pull clear.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the game but you can’t fault our spirit to come back,” said Campbell.

“You think at one goal down it’s going to be a long journey down the road but we got the goal and could have scored a couple.

“It was a sensational set piece for the goal. That’s one from the training ground.

“The way we kept going today tells you we will never give up. You can expect that from any team I’m involved with.

“It was a better result for Cove than it was for us and the goal we got the young lad Joao Balde will learn from that.

“It’s going to be a long struggle now with eleven games and 33 points to play for.

“But we never lost so let’s crack on.”