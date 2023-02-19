3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points – Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have closed the gap in League One?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline came back from a goal down to rescue a point versus Airdrie as Falkirk narrowed the gap at the top of League One.

Ben Stanway gave the Diamonds a first-half lead before second-half substitute Nikolay Todorov headed in the equaliser.

Watch both the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians.

Pars captain Kyle Benedictus missed a late penalty after Airdrie keeper Josh Rae was ordered off, spurning the chance to take all three.

It was the sixth time James McPake’s side have dropped points at the KDM Group East End Park this season yet they have yet to lose there over 90 minutes all season in all competitions.

It’s their away form that has them top of the league, almost not far off mirroring how Falkirk’s season has panned out (see table below).

John McGlynn’s men kept up their impressive run with a win at Alloa, narrowing the gap to five points.

Courier Sport looks at some talking points after what could be a crucial moment in the title race.

Dunfermline defence

While streets ahead of the performance from the previous week against the same opposition, there were still a few moments when the Pars put themselves in trouble with a few stray passes.

There has been more vulnerability to the defence in the last two matches – albeit against the highest scorers in the division.

Losing Sam Fisher hasn’t helped while Rhys Breen and Benedictus haven’t hit their levels from earlier in the season.

With all that said, Dunfermline have still conceded the fewest goals across the four SPFL leagues and a quarter of those have come in the last two matches.

Ritchie-Hosler impact

Rangers loanee Kane Ritchie-Hosler was selected alongside Chris Hamilton in midfield in preference of Joe Chalmers.

It wasn’t until a switch to a back three at half-time, that saw him moved to wingback, that he made his mark on the game.

The Pars approach was more direct after the break and most of their good play looked to release Ritchie-Hosler down the right.

He aimed a few dangerous deliveries into the box, not least for Todorov’s header that came back off the inside of the post.

Todorov’s header hits the post:

Ritchie-Hosler has had to be patient a few times this season but his second-half performance – not to mention another goal from the bench for Todorov – shows the depth of attacking options at McPake’s disposal.

Falkirk closing in

As impressive as the Bairns’ run has been they have only taken three more points since the teams met in November.

The worry for Dunfermline fans is that the recent dip in performance spells the beginning of something more worrying.

A five-point cushion and two matches against Falkirk still to come mean it is still firmly in Dunfermline’s hands and if they are still picking up this many points when things aren’t exactly clicking, it bodes well for when they do again.

Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars pen sees points shared

The significance of the match between the League One rivals a week on Tuesday has now grown, but there are two rounds of fixtures to be played before then.