Toyosi Olusanya believes Arbroath are ‘fine-tuned’ for Championship survival after team-bonding session

Toyosi Olusanya picked a crucial moment to net his first goal in Scottish football as he rescued a point for Arbroath at Cove Rangers.

Toyosi’s last-gasp header was enough to seal a 1-1 draw and leave just five points separating the bottom three in Championship.

And with eleven games left of his loan spell from St Mirren, Toyosi feels he can make an impact.

He spent last weekend singing karaoke during a team-bonding session with Dick Campbell’s new look side.

And while he believes a squad togetherness will be crucial on the pitch, he’s in no hurry to go through another singing initiation.

“We had a night out together last week and that was really good for the spirit,” said Toyosi.

“Everyone got to know each other a bit better away from the pitch and we had a lot of fun.

“Normally we just get together for training and games.

“But on nights like that you get to speak about stuff other than football.

“We’ve got a great team spirit. Everyone is friendly, no-one is big headed. We are all fighting to keep the team up.

“They made me sing karaoke. I had the microphone and the screen in the background to help but I wouldn’t like to re-live that moment!

“I got a round of applause, of course I did.

“Was I proud of my performance? Not really, I was sweating and needed to go to the garden for fresh air.

“There’s more pressure on karaoke than there is on the football pitch for me. Football is more natural.

“But you should be involved in nights like that. It’s especially important for me as a loan player.

“Some players go on loan but don’t really care about anything other than training or games but I want to be involved and a part of things here.

“I’ve been given a great opportunity at Arbroath and I’m grateful to be here. I want to repay them.”

Toyosi Olusanya: Arbroath fans are phenomenal

Around 500 @ArbroathFC fans have made the trip to @CoveRangersFC for this crucial Championship clash. pic.twitter.com/Cerd58fcDn — Ewan Smith (@ewansmithpr) February 18, 2023

Toyosi was particularly impressed by the vast Lichties travelling support at Cove.

Over 600 packed into the Balmoral Stadium to back Arbroath in their 1-1 draw.

“Our fans are phenomenal,” said Toyosi.

“They have given us so much backing and deserve, at the very minimum, to stay up.

“It felt like a home game because we couldn’t hear the Cove fans.

“We could only hear the drums, the chants and the flares from the Arbroath end.

“It felt good to get my first goal in Scottish football.

“But it was more important to make a contribution to the team. We needed something here because the league is very tight at the bottom.”