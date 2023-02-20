Toyosi Olusanya believes Arbroath are ‘fine-tuned’ for Championship survival after team-bonding session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Toyosi Olusanya believes Arbroath are ‘fine-tuned’ for Championship survival after team-bonding session

By Ewan Smith
February 20 2023, 8.00am
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Toyosi Olusanya picked a crucial moment to net his first goal in Scottish football as he rescued a point for Arbroath at Cove Rangers.

Toyosi’s last-gasp header was enough to seal a 1-1 draw and leave just five points separating the bottom three in Championship.

And with eleven games left of his loan spell from St Mirren, Toyosi feels he can make an impact.

He spent last weekend singing karaoke during a team-bonding session with Dick Campbell’s new look side.

And while he believes a squad togetherness will be crucial on the pitch, he’s in no hurry to go through another singing initiation.

“We had a night out together last week and that was really good for the spirit,” said Toyosi.

“Everyone got to know each other a bit better away from the pitch and we had a lot of fun.

“Normally we just get together for training and games.

“But on nights like that you get to speak about stuff other than football.

“We’ve got a great team spirit. Everyone is friendly, no-one is big headed. We are all fighting to keep the team up.

Toyosi Olusanya says Arbroath have a strong togetherness. Image: SNS

“They made me sing karaoke. I had the microphone and the screen in the background to help but I wouldn’t like to re-live that moment!

“I got a round of applause, of course I did.

“Was I proud of my performance? Not really, I was sweating and needed to go to the garden for fresh air.

“There’s more pressure on karaoke than there is on the football pitch for me. Football is more natural.

“But you should be involved in nights like that. It’s especially important for me as a loan player.

“Some players go on loan but don’t really care about anything other than training or games but I want to be involved and a part of things here.

“I’ve been given a great opportunity at Arbroath and I’m grateful to be here. I want to repay them.”

Toyosi Olusanya: Arbroath fans are phenomenal

Toyosi was particularly impressed by the vast Lichties travelling support at Cove.

Over 600 packed into the Balmoral Stadium to back Arbroath in their 1-1 draw.

“Our fans are phenomenal,” said Toyosi.

“They have given us so much backing and deserve, at the very minimum, to stay up.

Toyosi Olusanya is impressed by the Arbroath fans. Image: SNS

“It felt like a home game because we couldn’t hear the Cove fans.

“We could only hear the drums, the chants and the flares from the Arbroath end.

“It felt good to get my first goal in Scottish football.

“But it was more important to make a contribution to the team. We needed something here because the league is very tight at the bottom.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
Asghar, left, and Ogren. Image: SNS
5 key questions ahead of eagerly anticipated Dundee United AGM
Rovers fans have followed their team to another SPFL Trust Trophy final. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: The fire is back in Raith Rovers fans' bellies... and it's down…
Nikolay Todorov has scored some important goals this season. Images: Craig Brown.
Selfless Supersub: How Nikolay Todorov is impacting Dunfermline's season from the bench
St Johnstone have enjoyed some memorable away days over the last few years. Images: SNS.
6 St Johnstone away day facts as Tannadice win sets up chance of record-breaking…
Stevie May punishes Mark Birighitti's error at Tannadice as St Johnstone inflict a costly defeat upon Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's January decisions coming back to haunt them - how do…
Dunfermline are unbeaten at the KDM Group East End Park but have drawn there six times. Image: Craig Brown.
FAN VIEW: James McPake has Dunfermline selection dilemma and Falkirk form could spell nail-biting…
Dundee were beaten by Greenock Morton on Friday night. Image: Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee showing worrying trend in Championship chase - they must learn lessons…
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval

Editor's Picks

Most Commented