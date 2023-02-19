Kane Ritchie-Hosler on ‘frustrating’ afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will ‘bounce back’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Saturday’s post-match at the KDM Group East End Park was a slightly strange one to judge.

There is clear disappointment that points were dropped, especially given that Falkirk won at Alloa to go within five points of the Pars in League One.

It wasn’t a terrible performance in the 1-1 with Airdrie, they had chances to win – as did their opponents – and a point was a fair outcome.

🎥 Watch both the goals from yesterday's 1-1 draw with Airdrieonians. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Q0d5UsbHhG — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) February 19, 2023

The Pars will take heart from again coming from behind and preserving that unbeaten home record.

At the same time there is disappointment from going in 1-0 down at the break and from not taking more of their chances.

‘One of those afternoons’

“It was just one of those afternoons to be honest,” said Kane Rithcie-Hosler. “It’s a bit frustrating obviously not to pick up all the three points.”

The Rangers youth joined on loan at Dunfermline in September and has to wait for opportunities.

His versatility has done him no harm and he started in centre-midfield before finishing the game at wingback.

“I thought we all dug in deep, we had chances but we were just unlucky today,” he added.

3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points – Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have closed the gap in League One? https://t.co/ZJa71sPfR0 pic.twitter.com/yaRAPbZK1K — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 19, 2023

“Everyone worked hard and worked well together and we were just unlucky.

“We can take a bit of confidence from keeping that unbeaten home record which is very good.

“We want to try and get results and have to keep pushing and go into the next one.”

After being moved to the right the plan was clearly to get Ritchie-Hosler into the game as much as possible.

His dangerous balls into the box led to one of their better chances of the second half when Nikolay Todorov – who went on to equalise – headed off the inside of the post.

Their best chance came from the spot in the closing stages but Kyle Benedictus’ effort was saved by substitute keeper David Hutton.

On to the next one

Ritchie-Hosler expects the team to get back to winning ways, with their first chance coming away to Queen of the South on Saturday.

“Kyle has done brilliantly from penalties all season,” said Ritchie-Hosler.

“It is just one of them, but we will bounce back from it and it’s just the next game that matters.

“I think that we have shown throughout the season that we can come back from being down. We don’t give up.

“Every time the crowd have been brilliant, there is such a good support and they pushed us on all the way.”