FAN VIEW: James McPake has Dunfermline selection dilemma and Falkirk form could spell nail-biting end to League One title race

By Craig Cairns
February 20 2023, 12.38pm Updated: February 20 2023, 2.27pm
Dunfermline are unbeaten at the KDM Group East End Park but have drawn there six times. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline are unbeaten at the KDM Group East End Park but have drawn there six times. Image: Craig Brown.

Dunfermline maintain a clear lead at the top of League One but saw Falkirk move to within five points over the weekend.

The Pars’ 1-1 draw with Airdrie was the sixth draw at the KDM Group East End Park in the league this season but preserved their unbeaten home record in the process.

Kyle Benedictus missed a late penalty that would have all but ensured the three points against ten-man Airdrie but saw it saved by substitute keeper David Hutton.

James McPake’s changes also made a difference as Joe Chalmers and Nikolay Todrov came off the bench to combine for the equaliser.

Pars boss McPake made changes to take a point against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.

Pars fan Ricki Lord says the substitutes are the reason Falkirk are still at arm’s length and that McPake now has big decisions for the trip to Queen of the South this weekend.

Selection headaches

The 1-1 draw against Clyde at New Douglas Park was a sore one to take, we really need to be winning those types of games if we want to win the league.

That said, if you had offered me seven points out of nine in the following three games then I would have taken it.

A win on Saturday against Queen of the South will mean we’ve had a really positive February.

I’ve just about recovered from my day out in Airdrie, games like that remind you why we love football.

I had hoped that the Pars would continue that momentum into the ‘return leg’ at East End Park on Saturday, but Airdrie looked like they had a point to prove and took the game to us.

Whilst the result was disappointing, it was probably fair.

That made it six draws at home this season – I’m hoping we don’t look back at the end of the campaign and regret them.

Dunfermline have six wins and six draws at home this season. Image: thefishy.co.uk.

I think James McPake has got a selection dilemma on his hands now, with subs making a real impact in the last two games.

Considering how thin our squad is perceived to be I think we would have four fewer points on the board if it wasn’t for the strength on the bench over the last two games.

Nail-biting run-in?

The rivalry at the top of the league has been fantastic and has all the hallmarks of the 2010-11 season when we were battling it out with Raith Rovers for the league.

With Falkirk finding some form it will make for a nail-biting end to the season, but both sides are equally capable of dropping points.

Although we have a five-point lead just now, it seems like the gap is swinging on a weekly basis.

The rearranged game against Falkirk on March 7 is shaping up to be a real battle under the lights, but it won’t be the defining game of the season. There are still 36 points up for grabs!

I’m confident that the Pars will be lifting the league trophy in May, but there’s no doubt there will be plenty of twists and turns along the way. There always is!

