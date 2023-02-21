Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back

By Craig Cairns
February 21 2023, 3.03pm
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.

It is often said that not knowing when you are defeated is a sign of champions.

Dunfermline will be disappointed to again drop points at the KDM Group East End Park – for the sixth time this season – in Saturday’s 1-1 with Airdrie

That’s despite their unbeaten home record in all competitions this season and their astonishing comeback against the Diamonds the week before.

One of the takeaways from that recent double-header is that the Pars do not know when they are beaten.

The Pars players celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.

It would be some feat to not lose another game between now and the end of the season but as it stands James McPake’s side have gone behind in eight matches and lost just once.

Back from the brink

League matches the Pars have gone behind in and their final result.

The only side to take all three points from the Pars was Montrose back in October.

In the other seven they have rescued 11 points – two wins and five draws.

Dunfermline have come back from 1-0 to take a point against Falkirk, Queen of the South, Clyde and Airdrie.

In that latter fixture they had what seemed a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out.

Rhys Breen’s disallowed goal:

On Christmas Eve they went behind around the hour to Kelty Hearts but after a triple-substitution turned the game on its head through a Tam O’Ware own goal and Lewis McCann’s winner.

McCann’s goal against Kelty:

They also came back from 2-0 down to take a point against Clyde and recently came back from the dead to beat Airdrie.

A Robbie Mahon own goal made it 3-0 to the Diamonds not long into the second half and it caused some of the travelling fans to leave – “I don’t blame them,” McPake told Pars TV after the match.

They missed the end of what was the game of the season – Kyle Benedictus’ penalty, a brace from Matty Todd and a winner from supersub Nikolay Todorov sparked wild celebrations.

 

The late show

The record from losing positions is down, in part, to the number of late goals Dunfermline score.

The Pars have scored 11 of their 40 league goals in the final 15 minutes and 12 in the 15-minute period before that – meaning 57.5% of their goals come in the final half hour of games.

The Pars have scored a lot of late goals this season. Image: Soccerway.

Of course, the ideal is to not go behind in the first place and 13 clean sheets in 24 League One matches has been key to their success so far.

As well as this they have only failed to score in two matches: the loss to Montrose and a 0-0 draw against Kelty early in the campaign.

With the first goal being so important in football it says a lot that, when they do go behind, Dunfermline have dragged themselves back so many times.

