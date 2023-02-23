Late goals and an impressive record against full-time teams- Kelty Hearts season so far in numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late goals and an impressive record against full-time teams- Kelty Hearts season so far in numbers

By Craig Cairns
February 23 2023, 1.31pm
From left: Kelty Hearts' John Potter, Darren Jamieson and Jamie Barjonas. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
From left: Kelty Hearts' John Potter, Darren Jamieson and Jamie Barjonas. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.

Kelty Hearts have won half of their 12 matches versus full-time opposition in League One this season.

Saturday’s 3-0 over Queen of the South meant that the part-time side has now played each of the four full-time teams on three occasions.

For the sake of argument, we are classing the hybrid model at Airdrieonians among the four.

In 12 matches versus Airdrie, Queens, Dunfermline and Falkirk, Kelty have won six times and drawn twice.

Kelty Hearts’ record versus full-time League One teams.

Those two draws include the 0-0 at home to the Pars early in the season – the first points dropped by James McPake in League One.

The defeats include conceding late goals to Dunfermline and to Falkirk – both at New Central Park and both after leading in the game.

John Potter’s men manage a fair amount of late goals too, scoring a third of their total in the final 15 minutes of matches.

Kelty Hearts’ goal times. Image: Soccerway.

This includes two of the three from last weekend, with Kallum Higginbotham’s opener coming 20 minutes from the end.

Home comforts

The defensive record is also impressive. Darren Jamieson has seven clean sheets, behind only Dunfermline’s Deniz Mehmet and Ross Sinclair who was on loan at Montrose earlier in the season.

Clean sheet leader board for goalkeepers in League One. Image: SPFL Stats Centre.

As a club they have the same number of shutouts as Falkirk and Edinburgh – but six of those have come at home, with only Airdrie managing more having played one extra home game.

Kelty Hearts have an impressive shutout record at New Central Park. Image: soccerstats.com.

The win over Queen of the South last weekend put Kelty level on points with the Dumfries outfit in joint seventh.

As it stands the play-off spots are seven points out of reach as the middle of League One squeezes.

Kelty are on 32 points from 26 matches, that’s 1.28 points per game (PPG).

If we look at previous fourth-place finishes we can see that the average minimum points required are around 52 – or 1.44 PPG.

Four-place League One finishes.

The 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons are removed from the analysis with fewer matches played in those campaigns due to the pandemic.

It leaves Kelty needing 20 points from 11 matches – if the previous five completed seasons in the third tier are any measure.

Though how the rest of the middle portion of League One pans out between now and the end of the season is anyone’s guess.

