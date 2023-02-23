Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Dunfermline boss James McPake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Dunfermline boss James McPake

By Craig Cairns
February 23 2023, 5.30pm Updated: February 23 2023, 6.04pm
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.

Paul McGowan has done “the whole shebang”, according to his manager.

James McPake tried to sign the veteran midfielder – who he played with coached and managed at Dundee – just after he got the East End Park job.

The Pars boss tried again in January but had to wait until this week to get the deal over the line.

The 35-year-old’s deal at Dens Park expires in the summer and he has already suggested he is at the club to win a deal.

McGowan has signed on loan until the end of the season. Image: Craig Brown.

“Paul’s one that ticks all the boxes for me because you can see he’s a fantastic character, he’s great in the dressing room, great on the training pitch,” said McPake.

Winner

“Every day he helps managers, he helps coaches, with his knowledge of the game and his enthusiasm to win every day in training – whether you’re doing a box or whether you’re doing 11 v 11.

“No matter what they’re doing he’s just got that mentality that he has to win. He has that inner desire to win.

“On top of all that he’s just a fantastic footballer.

“The intelligence, the game know-how and the calmness in any situation.

“That’s a number of things I love about him.”

Adding experience to a youthful squad was also behind the move and, at 35, McGowan is comfortably the oldest in the squad – closer in age to his manager than his next-oldest teammate.

Within that McGowan has experienced many highs and lows on the field, including 302 appearances for Dundee.

McPake added: “Cup wins, top-six finishes, European football, promotions, relegations – the full shebang really.

Everything he’s been though – regardless of if it’s been ups or downs in football – I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say that Paul McGowan [lacked the] attitude or wasn’t at it on a certain day.

McGowan was a player at Dundee under McPake. Images: SNS.

“He’s unique in that sense. For the amount of games he played he plays every game like it’s the World Cup final.”

Queens challenge

The Dunfermline manager has a full squad to choose from ahead of the trip down the M74 to Dumfries on Saturday.

A 2-0 win there earlier in the season came when Queen of the South were managed by Willie Gibson.

Now Marvin Bartley has taken charge and has struggled so far to climb the league.

Under his charge the came to East End Park and took away a point, which could ave been more.

“I like Marvin,” continued McPake. “I know him well.

“He’s done his apprenticeship – I suppose people will say – being a coach, an assistant manager.

“He’s now out doing it in his own right now. I thought that day they were excellent here.

“They should have went away with more than a point, but we showed character again and got back into the game.

“So it’s going to be a really tough game.”

