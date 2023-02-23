Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Dunfermline boss James McPake

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan has done “the whole shebang”, according to his manager.

James McPake tried to sign the veteran midfielder – who he played with coached and managed at Dundee – just after he got the East End Park job.

The Pars boss tried again in January but had to wait until this week to get the deal over the line.

The 35-year-old’s deal at Dens Park expires in the summer and he has already suggested he is at the club to win a deal.

“Paul’s one that ticks all the boxes for me because you can see he’s a fantastic character, he’s great in the dressing room, great on the training pitch,” said McPake.

Winner

“Every day he helps managers, he helps coaches, with his knowledge of the game and his enthusiasm to win every day in training – whether you’re doing a box or whether you’re doing 11 v 11.

“No matter what they’re doing he’s just got that mentality that he has to win. He has that inner desire to win.

“On top of all that he’s just a fantastic footballer.

“The intelligence, the game know-how and the calmness in any situation.

“That’s a number of things I love about him.”

Adding experience to a youthful squad was also behind the move and, at 35, McGowan is comfortably the oldest in the squad – closer in age to his manager than his next-oldest teammate.

Within that McGowan has experienced many highs and lows on the field, including 302 appearances for Dundee.

McPake added: “Cup wins, top-six finishes, European football, promotions, relegations – the full shebang really.

“Everything he’s been though – regardless of if it’s been ups or downs in football – I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone say that Paul McGowan [lacked the] attitude or wasn’t at it on a certain day.

“He’s unique in that sense. For the amount of games he played he plays every game like it’s the World Cup final.”

Queens challenge

The Dunfermline manager has a full squad to choose from ahead of the trip down the M74 to Dumfries on Saturday.

A 2-0 win there earlier in the season came when Queen of the South were managed by Willie Gibson.

Now Marvin Bartley has taken charge and has struggled so far to climb the league.

Under his charge the came to East End Park and took away a point, which could ave been more.

“I like Marvin,” continued McPake. “I know him well.

“He’s done his apprenticeship – I suppose people will say – being a coach, an assistant manager.

Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals the real Dens Park heroes https://t.co/EQExuPpbgz pic.twitter.com/lT6Rv4w76W — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 22, 2023

“He’s now out doing it in his own right now. I thought that day they were excellent here.

“They should have went away with more than a point, but we showed character again and got back into the game.

“So it’s going to be a really tough game.”