Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained or two points dropped

Ian Murray had conflicting emotions following Raith Rovers 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Rovers had plenty of chances but failed to hit the target again and again.

Jamie MacDonald didn’t have a whole lot to do either side of denying Ben Dempsey from the penalty spot after Liam Dick conceded a penalty.

It means Rovers have not lost in their last 14 matches, with eight draws in that time.

“It’s one of those ones where you’re not quite sure how you feel right now is at a point, a couple of points lost,” said Murray.

“I will probably look back at all this weekend thing and both sides of it.

Frustrated

“But I was frustrated with our play in the final third because we had opportunities in that game score.”

“We were just a wee bit slow on the ball going forward, delaying for a couple of seconds – seconds is a lot of time in football.

“I felt we could have had better quality deliveries, as well – and I was frustrated that we didn’t test the goalie enough.

“But on the flip side of it the application was there once again and we were solid defensively.

“We could have nicked it and you always hope one of the corners goes in at the end.

“But fair play to Ayr as well, they put in a strong away performance.”

The Rovers boss had his goalkeeper to thank for the point after he saved from the spot in the second half.

It was MacDonald’s 500th senior appearance and he capped it off with a shutout and the supporters’ man of the match award.

“I was feeling confident because he made the goals look small,” continued Murray.

“He’s a great goalkeeper. I’ve always said that thing is the best in the league.”

More frustration

Ayr manager Lee Bullen, like Murray was left disappointed with the result.

As well as the missed penalty there was a late golden opportunity spurned by the usually reliable Dipo Akinyemi.

“I think it’s a game where both managers are walking away with a lot of frustrations,” he said.

“If you miss a penalty then a gilt-edged chance at the end then you are going to come away with a lot of frustration.

“I don’t think Ben has missed a penalty this season and I don’t think Dipo has missed a chance like that, it’s unfortunate they have both come on the same night but we have to take it on the chin and move forward.

“Dipo has taken it hard in there because he knows how big that opportunity was, three points would be so good tonight – it wasn’t to be.”