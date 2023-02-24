Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained or two points dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained or two points dropped

By Craig Cairns
February 24 2023, 10.31pm
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray had conflicting emotions following Raith Rovers 0-0 draw with Ayr United.

Rovers had plenty of chances but failed to hit the target again and again.

Jamie MacDonald didn’t have a whole lot to do either side of denying Ben Dempsey from the penalty spot after Liam Dick conceded a penalty.

It means Rovers have not lost in their last 14 matches, with eight draws in that time.

“It’s one of those ones where you’re not quite sure how you feel right now is at a point, a couple of points lost,” said Murray.

Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“I will probably look back at all this weekend thing and both sides of it.

Frustrated

“But I was frustrated with our play in the final third because we had opportunities in that game score.”

“We were just a wee bit slow on the ball going forward, delaying for a couple of seconds – seconds is a lot of time in football.

“I felt we could have had better quality deliveries, as well – and I was frustrated that we didn’t test the goalie enough.

“But on the flip side of it the application was there once again and we were solid defensively.

“We could have nicked it and you always hope one of the corners goes in at the end.

“But fair play to Ayr as well, they put in a strong away performance.”

The Rovers boss had his goalkeeper to thank for the point after he saved from the spot in the second half.

It was MacDonald’s 500th senior appearance and he capped it off with a shutout and the supporters’ man of the match award.

“I was feeling confident because he made the goals look small,” continued Murray.

“He’s a great goalkeeper. I’ve always said that thing is the best in the league.”

More frustration

Ayr manager Lee Bullen, like Murray was left disappointed with the result.

As well as the missed penalty there was a late golden opportunity spurned by the usually reliable Dipo Akinyemi.

“I think it’s a game where both managers are walking away with a lot of frustrations,” he said.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen. Image: SNS.
“If you miss a penalty then a gilt-edged chance at the end then you are going to come away with a lot of frustration.

“I don’t think Ben has missed a penalty this season and I don’t think Dipo has missed a chance like that, it’s unfortunate they have both come on the same night but we have to take it on the chin and move forward.

“Dipo has taken it hard in there because he knows how big that opportunity was, three points would be so good tonight – it wasn’t to be.”

