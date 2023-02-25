Raith Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that ‘could have ruined me’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald said the only thing that was missing was a win as he reached a significant career milestone.

The goalkeeper lined up for his 500th career appearance in Friday night’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United – saving a penalty to ensure a point.

MacDonald is still “loving” playing every week, even if he has had to manage a shoulder injury this season.

The 36-year-old knows there are no guarantees but right now he is set on aiming for another 100 appearances.

“I feel good just now and I want to play as long as I can,” said MacDonald.

“My next aim is to get to 600. If it happens or not, we’ll see, but I feel good. I feel I’m fit enough and I still and I love it.

“I still enjoy it. I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

Penalty hero

MacDonald was given the supporters’ man of the match award after his second-half penalty save from Ben Dempsey ensured a point.

It was the Ayr midfielder’s first miss from the spot this season but the goalkeeper shared the credit with goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson and video analyst Andy Tannahill.

“They work hand in hand with stuff like that,” added MacDonald.

“They do go through a lot of video clips. There is a big help from them.”

MacDonald made his senior debut at Queen of the South, on loan from Hearts back in 2007.

He recalls being 4-0 up with five minutes remaining as Partick Thistle came to town and thinking: “What a debut this is, I’ve not had much to do!

“Next thing: 4-1, 4-2, 4-3 – and I’m thinking ‘Oh my god, this is going to turn into an absolute disaster.

“And, to be fair, I actually had a save in the last minute, it was a corner as a corner.

“The boy has hit a good header and I’ve managed to tip it over.

Confidence boost

“We won, but see if that had went in, you might not have the career I’ve had – I could have ruined me straight away.

“There was nothing I could do with the goals but having that save was a big confidence booster.

“I kicked on after that. It’s funny how things work out.”

MacDonald was presented with a shirt to commemorate the occasion and a collage of pictures, something he was touched by.

“I knew at the beginning of the season I wasn’t far away,” he said. I knew it was 25-30 games before I got there.

Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained or two points dropped https://t.co/Dd8unox1Xu pic.twitter.com/n5khDRtuIw — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) February 24, 2023

“The video analysis a few weeks ago mentioned I was only three or four away – I kind of had a rough idea.

“The club did a wee presentation in the changing room there.

“That meant a lot, I got a bit emotional there. It was lovely, I wasn’t expecting it.