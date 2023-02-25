Raith Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that ‘could have ruined me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers’ Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that ‘could have ruined me’

By Craig Cairns
February 25 2023, 10.30pm
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald said the only thing that was missing was a win as he reached a significant career milestone.

The goalkeeper lined up for his 500th career appearance in Friday night’s 0-0 draw with Ayr United – saving a penalty to ensure a point.

MacDonald is still “loving” playing every week, even if he has had to manage a shoulder injury this season.

The 36-year-old knows there are no guarantees but right now he is set on aiming for another 100 appearances.

MacDonald keep a clean sheet on his 500th appearance. Image: SNS.

“I feel good just now and I want to play as long as I can,” said MacDonald.

“My next aim is to get to 600. If it happens or not, we’ll see, but I feel good. I feel I’m fit enough and I still and I love it.

“I still enjoy it. I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

Penalty hero

MacDonald was given the supporters’ man of the match award after his second-half penalty save from Ben Dempsey ensured a point.

Ben Dempsey failed to convert from the spot. Image: SNS.

It was the Ayr midfielder’s first miss from the spot this season but the goalkeeper shared the credit with goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson and video analyst Andy Tannahill.

“They work hand in hand with stuff like that,” added MacDonald.

“They do go through a lot of video clips. There is a big help from them.”

MacDonald made his senior debut at Queen of the South, on loan from Hearts back in 2007.

He recalls being 4-0 up with five minutes remaining as Partick Thistle came to town and thinking: “What a debut this is, I’ve not had much to do!

MacDonald during his time at Queen of the South. Image: SNS.

“Next thing: 4-1, 4-2, 4-3 – and I’m thinking ‘Oh my god, this is going to turn into an absolute disaster.

“And, to be fair, I actually had a save in the last minute, it was a corner as a corner.

“The boy has hit a good header and I’ve managed to tip it over.

Confidence boost

“We won, but see if that had went in, you might not have the career I’ve had – I could have ruined me straight away.

“There was nothing I could do with the goals but having that save was a big confidence booster.

“I kicked on after that. It’s funny how things work out.”

MacDonald was presented with a shirt to commemorate the occasion and a collage of pictures, something he was touched by.

“I knew at the beginning of the season I wasn’t far away,” he said. I knew it was 25-30 games before I got there.

“The video analysis a few weeks ago mentioned I was only three or four away – I kind of had a rough idea.

“The club did a wee presentation in the changing room there.

“That meant a lot, I got a bit emotional there. It was lovely, I wasn’t expecting it.

