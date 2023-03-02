Ian Murray ponders if its time for ‘high risk, high reward’ as Raith Rovers star returns to squad and another rejoins training

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has hinted at changing his set-up for this weekend’s trip to Firhill.

The Stark’s Park club have some big games this month but just as crucial as the upcoming cup matches is the Scottish Championship run-in.

Rovers have frustrating sat just outside the pack in the table despite a 14-match unbeaten run.

The Rovers boss is frustrated with the points accumulated in that time but can’t fault his players’ performance levels and mentality.

Saturday’s match versus Partick Thistle marks the end of the third quarter of the Championship season and the start of Raith’s bid to climb the table.

Team news

To do so they will have Lewis Vaughan available for selection after his hamstring injury after the forward completed his first full session on Thursday.

Ethan Ross has also made a return to training, though this weekend’s match will come too quickly for him. and he will train fully with the squad from Monday.

Jamie Gullan is still out Ross Matthews is still out and otherwise the few “bumps and bruises” since the last match have been overcome.

Two of the recent signings William Akio and Isma Goncalves have both had another week to familiarise themselves with the squad and improve fitness and could be part of a changed set-up.

“Isma and William are looking a bit sharper,” Murray tells Courier Sport.

“We’ll see what we do on Saturday, it’s maybe time for us to look at a bit of a change – high risk for high reward.

“But maybe it’s too early, we’ll have to decide over the next 24 hours and see where we are.”

Thistle threat

Thistle parted company with manager Ian McCall recently and caretaker Kris Doolan has led the side to two wins and a draw since – most recently an impressive victory at Dens Park.

“They’ve changed me to play a little bit, they’re much more patient with the ball,” says Murray.

“They’re passing, their playing really quite expansively. A couple of changes: Kyle Turner playing off the front, which he can do.

“I know Ian McCall played different formations, but they seem to be set on a 4-3-3 [under Doolan] and they have the players to do that with [Scott] Tiffoney wide, [Steven] Lawless wide and [Brian] Graham up top.

🏟️ Our pitchside cam gives you an alternate angle of the key moments in last night's win over Dundee. 🎥@EwanWaddellTV pic.twitter.com/tdW27QJz3K — Partick Thistle FC (@PartickThistle) March 1, 2023

“It’s been a good few of games for them. They’ve only conceded one goal in those three games.

“But when Iook at their team and our team, I think it’s very close.

“There’s still enough time in the season for us to make a climb.”