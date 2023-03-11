Dunfermline’s League One match versus Peterhead OFF following pitch inspection

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline’s trip to face Peterhead in League One has been postponed due to heavy snowfall.

A pitch inspection was arranged for 8am this morning and officials called the game off soon after.

Game Off ‼️ Following an 8am pitch inspection this afternoon's match has been postponed due to further snow falling overnight. Details about the new rearranged fixture will be released in due course. pic.twitter.com/TB62fXYIOy — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) March 11, 2023

With Falkirk in Scottish Cup action on Monday, the Pars would have had the chance to increase their eight-point lead at the top of the division.

Details for the rearranged fixture will be released in due course.