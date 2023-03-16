Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th year in Scotland’s 2nd tier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th year in Scotland’s 2nd tier

By Ewan Smith
March 16 2023, 8.00am
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS

Derek Gaston has spent a decade in the Championship and hopes to extend that to eleven years by the summer.

The Arbroath keeper has been an almost ever-present since taking over from Darren Jamieson as the Lichties No 1 in 2019.

He’s played 131 times for Arbroath in that time with an impressive clean sheet haul of 46 games.

He also spent seven years at Friday’s opponents Morton where he is the fifth all-time clean sheet holder from six years of Championship football.

Derek Gaston has been outstanding for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston has been outstanding for Arbroath. Image: SNS

And after earning his crust in Scottish football’s second tier for most of his career, Gaston is determined to prolong his stay by helping Arbroath survive.

“I’ve been very fortunate to play in the Championship for ten out of the last eleven seasons,” said Gaston.

“The only year I didn’t play in it was when Morton dropped down to League One for a season.

“There can’t be many players at this level who played for so consistently long at this level.

“Some will make a step up to the Scottish Premiership.

“Others will drop down a league for more money or because they are relegated.

“It’s a league I really enjoy because there’s a challenge every week.

“There are good crowds and tough opponents and I want to play in it as long as possible.”

Derek Gaston praises loyal Arbroath fans

Gaston played 218 times for Morton and would love to reach the 200-mark for Arbroath.

With a deal until 2024, there’s every reason to expect Gaston to continue racking up the games for Lichties if he stays injury free.

And as a three-club man, having also played for Albion Rovers, Gaston feels very much at home at Gayfield.

Derek Gaston is full of praise for the Arbroath fans. Image: David Young / Shutterstock

A popular figure with the fans, Gaston is seen regularly posing for selfies and signing autographs after games.

He is also blown away by the loyal support shown by the fans this term, a point also shared by team-mate Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

“Our fans have been amazing,” said Gaston, 35.

“We had record season ticket sales of 1500.

“A lot were bought on the back of last season’s success but they have stuck with us.

“They are watching us in big numbers at home and away.

“When you are down the bottom and losing it can be tough. At some clubs the fans would turn on you.

“That hasn’t been the case here.

“The fans can see we’re giving our all for the cause and back us during games.

“Any time we’ve had criticism or I’ve heard the odd boo it’s been thoroughly deserved. I’ve never once walked off the park thinking: ‘I can’t believe they are booing.'”

Friday night is for thrills at Arbroath

Arbroath will play Morton under the Friday night floodlights. Image: SNS

The clash with Morton will be the second of four Friday night games for Arbroath, with three featuring on TV.

And while it can have an impact on the day jobs of the part-time Arbroath players, Gaston insists they won’t let it impact on them.

He added: “We’ve got a lot of experience players in our squad who know the drill.

“Arbroath are an ambitious club that wants to play in the Championship. There are going to be games moved for TV and games in midweek.

“You won’t catch anyone here moaning about playing a Friday.

“Yes it can be a hassle for those who have to move shifts at work but when they step onto the park they give their all.

“We’ve actually got a really good record on Friday nights and it’s a great feeling to walk out in front of the lights at Gayfield.”

